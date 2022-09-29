Insights on the Trauma Care Centers Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Number of Trauma Care Centers is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trauma Care Centers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Facility Type (In-house, Standalone), by Trauma Type (Falls, Traffic-related Injuries, by Service Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global trauma care centers market size is expected to reach USD 26.9 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2022 to 2030. The market is expected to be driven by the factors such as the rising number of trauma cases and the growing utilization of trauma care services among the pediatric and geriatric population. Additionally, the growing number of trauma care centers globally is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Growing incidence of injuries and falls and increasing demand for trauma care have led to a gradual increase in the number of standalone and hospital-owned trauma care centers. Many established hospitals are having dedicated trauma care departments to provide emergency medicine to people injured due to burns, road traffic accidents, and other injuries.



Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the market growth owing to the delay in elective procedures, postponement in non-urgent treatments in hospitals, reduction in outpatient visits, and unnecessary emergency department visits. According to an article published in BMC, the initial stages of the pandemic were associated with a 32.5% decline in trauma patient volumes and different injury patterns at 85 trauma centers in a multiple states system.



Trauma Care Centers Market Report Highlights

On the basis of facility type, the in-house segment dominated the market in 2021 in terms of revenue. This can be attributed to the presence of specialized in-house trauma care in acute care hospitals

By trauma type, the falls segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to the rise in the prevalence of severe to moderate injuries caused due to falls

Based on service type, outpatient services held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 due to better access to care and better reimbursements

North America held the largest share in terms of revenue in 2021 owing to the presence of high-quality and well-established trauma care centers and rising cases of road accidents and sport-related injuries

India and China, the two emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region, have observed rapid economic expansion and increase in healthcare spending. The need for sophisticated trauma treatment is anticipated to grow in these countries in the coming years as a result of rising disposable income

The companies operating in the market are seeking accreditations from the authorities to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in September 2019, NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue received provisional status to operate as a Level II Trauma Center for Pediatrics. The emergency trauma room serves children aged 15 and below

