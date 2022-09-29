The drone analytics market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 25.5%

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Analytics Market by Industry, Application, Type, Solution and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365434/?utm_source=GNW

Drones are used for pipeline and infrastructure inspection, wildlife population & activity monitoring and inspection, remote infrastructure and aircraft monitoring, agricultural yield inspection, oil & gas sector inspection, and utility inspection, among various other applications.

The drone analytics market includes major players such are ESRI (US), AgEagle (US), AeroVironment (US), Skydio (US), and Pix4D (Switzerland) are some of the leading companies in this market, among others.These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has affected the drone analytics market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.

Thermal Detection: The dominating segment of the drone analytics market, by the application. “



Based on application, the drone analytics market has been segmented into thermal detection, 3D modeling, volumetric calculations, aerial monitoring, geolocation tagging, and ground exploration. The thermal detection segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



SaaS: The fastest-growing segment of the drone analytics market, by type“



The SaaS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The demand for cloud-based computing is expected to rise in the future, owing to its cost-effectiveness.



Agriculture: The leading segment of the drone analytics market, by industry. “



Based on industry, the drone analytics market has been segmented into agriculture, engineering and infrastructure, insurance, energy & power, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, maritime, public safety, retail and e-commerce, environmental & weather, and others. The others segment includes industries such as media, logistics, and wildlife.



North America: The largest contributing region in the drone analytics market.



The drone analytics market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the drone analytics market for the provide analytics i.e. inspection, monitoring, exploration, geolocation tagging, and etc, thus driving the growth of the drone analytics market in the region.



Major companies profiled in the report are ESRI (US), AgEagle (US), AeroVironment (US), Skydio (US), and Pix4D (Switzerland), among others. (25 Companies)



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes Drone Analytics Market by Industry, Application, Type, Solution, and Region – Forecast to 2027 in these segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Rest of the World.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the drone analytics market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches; mergers; and partnerships, agreements, associated with the drone analytics market.



