The global cannabis market size is estimated to be valued at USD 27.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 82.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 24.3%

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cannabis Market by Product Type, Compound, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638993/?utm_source=GNW



The cannabis industry is growing rapidly and witnessing a double-digit growth rate globally.There are several major companies operating in the cannabis segment that dominate their respective markets.



Thus, companies are competing to gain a significant market share.The leading players in the cannabis market and medical industry are undertaking inorganic growth strategies, such as expansions & investments and acquisitions—to increase their profits and market shares.



For instance, in May 2020, Aurora Cannabis Inc. completed the acquisition of Reliva LLC (US), a leader in the sales of hemp-derived CBD products in the US. The acquisition took place for USD 40 million of Aurora’s common shares. This acquisition would enable the company to strengthen its position in the market and increase profitability.



By application, the recreational segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Recreational cannabis demand is increasing continuously driven by Gen Z consumers.A small but encouraging portion of cannabis products are being sold to women due to a shift in public opinion, and this percentage is predicted to increase over time.



Moreover, legalization has have led to a trend toward cannabis-related tourism, with locations producing novel holiday items to entice clients and increasing travel bookings to cannabis-legal destinations.

• By compound, the THC-dominant segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



THC strain is used for both medical and recreational applications, which increases its demand among manufacturers as well as consumers. Growing Together Research Inc., an Indiana-based biotechnology business, has created a new technique for genetically regulating the expression of Delta-9-THC in cannabis, including the capacity to boost cannabinoid levels in marijuana varieties grown for recreational or medical purposes. Moreover, other forms of THC, such as delta-8-THC, are gaining popularity in addition to the conventional version.



The Europe region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in Europe is majorly driven by the awareness of medical benefits of cannabis in the region coupled with the healthcare system present in several European countries that covers the health expenditure of most patients in these regions.As the legalization of cannabis in European countries is at a nascent stage, this creates a considerable opportunity for companies to establish themselves in the region.



Since the beginning of 2019, the European cannabis market has witnessed multiple mergers and acquisitions involving companies focused on medical cannabis. Like in the starting of 2021 medical cannabis firm GW Pharmaceutical was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceutical for USD 6.15 Billion.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Value Chain Side: Demand Side-59%, Supply Side-41%

• By Designation: CXOs-31%, Managers – 24%, D-Level- 30%, and Executives- 45%

• By Region: Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific – 15%, North America - 45%, RoW – 5%, South America-10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

• Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

• Medmen Enterprise Inc. (US)

• Tilray Inc. (US)

• Unrivaled Brand Inc. (US)

• VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

• The Cronos Group (Canada)

• Medical Marijuana Inc. (US)

• Stenocare (Denmark)

• Trulieve (US)

• Organigrams Holding Inc. (Canada)

• Cresco Labs (US)

• Maricann Group Inc. (Canada)

• Indiva (Canada)

• Hexo Corp. (Canada)

• Ecofibre Limited (Australia)

• Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (US)

• Harvest Health and Recreation (US)

• Green Thumb Industries (US)

• TerrAscend (Canada)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the cannabis market on the basis on product type, application, compound, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global cannabis, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the cannabis market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the cannabis market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638993/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________