The global slide stainer market is valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027

The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainer market in 2021.

The slide stainer market by product is further segmented into the slide stainer market is segmented into reagents & kits, equipment, and consumables & accessories.The reagents & kits dominated the slide stainer products with the high usage of the reagent & kits in the diagnosis and research of various diseases such as cancer, infections and other chronic conditions.



The lung pathology-related diagnosis and research-related studies have increased the volume of slide staining.



The hematoxyline & eosin segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainer market in 2021.

The slide stainer market by technology is further segmented into the slide stainer market is segmented into hematoxylin & eosin, immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cytology, microbiology, hematology, and special staining.The hematoxylin & eosin dominated the slide stainer products.



Hematoxylin & eosin is the most used slide staining technique used for the diagnosis and research of cancer, infectious, and other chronic diseases.



The disease diagnosis application segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the slide stainer market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research.In 2021, the disease diagnosis application accounted for the largest share of the slide stainer market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.



The increasing cases of cancer, such as breast cancer, gastric cancer, lymphoma, etc., and infections. The prevalence of cancer and various infections is rising, which has boosted the growth rate of the application segment.



Hospitals & diagnostics centers segment accounted for the largest share of end users of the slide stainer market in 2021.

The end user segment of the slide stainer market is further segmented into hospitals and diagnostics centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.The dominant share was accounted for by the hospitals and diagnostics centers segment in 2021, which was driven by the high volume of cancer slide staining due to the cancer biopsies, diagnosis and research.



Also, the high burden of infections such as COVID-19 and their diagnosis have promoted the segment of the slide stainer end users.



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for slide stainer.

In 2021, the slide stainer market was further divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America region ruled the market in 2021, followed by Europe.



Although, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027, with the improving healthcare infrastructure, medical investments, vast patient base of geriatric patients and increasing cases of cancer, infections and other chronic complications.



The breakdown of the primary participants’ profiles has been provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 31%, Tier 2: 46%, and Tier 3: 23%

• By Designation: C-level: 42%, Director-level: 26%, and Others: 32%

• By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 21%, and Rest of the World: 14%



The key players operating in the slide stainer market include the following:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGAA (Germany)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Abcam Plc. (UK)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

• Biocare Medical, LLC (US)

• Hardy Diagnostics (US)

• General Data Company (US)

• ELITechGroup (France)

• Biogenex (US)

• Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy)

• SLEE MEDICAL GmbH (Germany)

• Amos scientific Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• MEDITE Medical GMBH (Germany)

• Cellpath Ltd (UK)

• Diapath S.P.A. (Italy)

• Bio SB, Inc. (US)

• Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (US)

• Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US)

• Diagnostic BioSystems, Inc. (US)

• Dakewe Biotech Co., Ltd. (China)



Research Coverage

This report studies the slide stainer market based on product, application, technology, end user and region.The report also analyzes factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total slide stainer market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the slide stainer offered by the top 17 players in the market. The report analyzes the slide stainer market by product and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various slide stainers across key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the slide stainer market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the slide stainer market.

