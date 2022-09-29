The Worldwide Automated Cell Counters Industry is Expected to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Cell Counters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automated cell counters market is expected to grow from US$ 6,974.29 million in 2021 to US$ 10,365.95 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.



The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the market growth. The market growth is attributed to the high prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases. Additionally, advancement in automated cell counters is likely to emerge as a significant trend in the market during the forecast period. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and the high instrument cost limit the market growth.



Chronic diseases are conditions that are present in an individual for one or more years, require ongoing medical attention, and can also result in limited daily activities. Chronic diseases are currently the major cause of death among adults in several countries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 41 million people die yearly due to chronic diseases, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six in ten adults in the US have a chronic disease, and four in ten adults have two or more chronic diseases. According to Cancer Research UK, ~17 million new cases of cancer were detected worldwide in 2018. Further, in 2018, ~9.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer worldwide.



Infectious diseases are caused by infectious agents, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxic products. HIV is a major public health issue across the world. As per The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), ~ 37.7 million people had HIV in 2020; out of these, 1.7 million were children aged 0-14 years, and 36 million were adults.

Further, over half of them (53%) were girls and women, and 1.5 million new HIV cases were globally reported in 2020. Similarly, hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by a viral infection. The five primary strains of hepatitis viruses are A, B, C, D, and E. According to WHO, ~58 million people have chronic hepatitis C, and ~1.5 million new infections occur every year.



According to WHO, tuberculosis (TB) is the thirteenth leading cause of death globally and the second leading infectious disease after COVID-19. Furthermore, 1.5 million deaths were caused by TB in 2020 (including 214,000 people affected by HIV). In 2020, the WHO estimated that 10 million people had TB, including 1.1 million children, 3.3 million women, and 5.6 million men. TB cases are present in all age groups and countries. Furthermore, 30 countries with high TB burdens accounted for 86% of new TB cases in 2020. Eight countries registered two-thirds of the total TB cases, with India at the forefront, followed by China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

Diagnostics are essential in determining the direction of any medical treatment of infectious and chronic diseases. Cell counting is one of the methods that is used for the detection of such diseases. Therefore, the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases across the globe is driving the growth of the automated cell counters market.



On the other hand, the lack of a skilled workforce and high instrument cost hinders the overall automated cell counters market growth. According to a WHO report, there is a drastic shortage of healthcare professionals or workers trained to use automated cell counter equipment. The ongoing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology and the development of various drugs to treat diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, HIV/AIDS, etc.

With technological advancements in automated cell counters and a rise in application areas of the instrument, there has been a shift in usage of automated cell counters. The working of the automated cell counter is difficult, and knowledge of this instrument is highly important; hence, there is a demand for a skilled workforce. The preparation of a sample for such instruments is tedious work, and the consumables required during the procedure also need to be handled properly. Thus, a lack of a skilled workforce who can easily use these instruments is hampering the growth of the automated cell counters market.



The price of the automated cell counter ranges from US$ 3,000 to US$ 6,000, and the price of the associated accessories such as pipettes, consumables, and plates also increases the total cost of the instrument. The requirement of skilled workers is necessary as handling the sample is tremendously challenging, and there are chances of mishandling samples, which also increases the overall cost of the instrument. The cost of a single part of the equipment is expensive. Further, damage to the instrument and maintenance of the instrument also increases the overall cost of the automated cell counter. The implementation of automated cell counters requires high capital, which is restricting the growth of the automated cell counters market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Automated Cell Counters Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Automated Cell Counters Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 PEST Analysis

4.1.2 North America PEST Analysis

4.1.3 Europe PEST Analysis

4.1.4 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.1.5 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.1.6 South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.1.7 Experts Opinion



5. Automated Cell Counters Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Increase in Drug Discovery Activities

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce and High Cost of Instrument

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Use of Cell Counters in Personalized Medicine

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advancements in Automated Cell Counters

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Automated Cell Counters Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Automated Cell Counters Market Revenue Forecast & Analysis

6.1.1 Global Automated Cell Counters Market Revenue Forecast & Analysis

6.1.2 Global Automated Cell Counters Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.2 Company Analysis

6.2.1 Market Positioning Analysis of Key Players in Automated Cell Counters Market

6.3 Comparative Company Analysis

6.4 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.5 Performance Of Key Players

6.5.1.1 Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher)

6.5.1.2 Merck KGaA

6.6 Market Share Analysis of Automated Cell Counters Market



7. Automated Cell Counter Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028- by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 By Type: Market Revenue and Forecast Analysis (US$ Million)

7.3 Spectrophotometers

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Spectrophotometers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Flow Cytometers

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Flow Cytometers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Hemocytometers

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Hemocytometers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Electrical Impedance Coulter Counters

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Electrical Impedance Coulter Counters Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Automated Cell Counter Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - by End User

8.1 Automated Cell Counter Market Revenue Share, by End User (2021 and 2028)

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Hospitals: Automated Cell Counter Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3 Research Laboratories

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Research Laboratories: Automated Cell Counter Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Diagnostic Centers

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Diagnostic Centers: Automated Cell Counter Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Automated Cell Counter Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Automated Cell Counters Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automated Cell Counters Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Automated Cell Counters Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Automated Cell Counters Market, 2022-2028

11.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Eppendorf

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Countstar Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Chemometec A/S

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 ALIGNEDGENETICS

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher)

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Nanoentek

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Olympus Corporation

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

12.11 MERCK KGaA

12.11.1 Key Facts

12.11.2 Business Description

12.11.3 Products and Services

12.11.4 Financial Overview

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Developments

12.12 Sysmex Corporation

12.12.1 Key Facts

12.12.2 Business Description

12.12.3 Products and Services

12.12.4 Financial Overview

12.12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.12.6 Key Developments

12.13 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.13.1 Key Facts

12.13.2 Business Description

12.13.3 Products and Services

12.13.4 Financial Overview

12.13.5 SWOT Analysis

12.13.6 Key Developments

12.14 Abbott

12.14.1 Key Facts

12.14.2 Business Description

12.14.3 Products and Services

12.14.4 Financial Overview

12.14.5 SWOT Analysis

12.14.6 Key Developments

12.15 Nexcelom Bioscience LLC.

12.15.1 Key Facts

12.15.2 Business Description

12.15.3 Products and Services

12.15.4 Financial Overview

12.15.5 SWOT Analysis

12.15.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



