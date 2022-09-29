Comment regarding the press release of Coop Eesti Keskühistu

The strategic owner of Coop Pank, Coop Eesti Keskühistu, has published a press release on 29.09.2022 regarding the termination of Alo Ivask mandate as chairman of the board of Coop Eesti Keskühistu as of 30.09.2022. The press release is available here.
Coop Pank announces that the above does not affect Alo Ivask powers as chairman of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank. Alo Ivask powers as chairman of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank are effective until the end of the current elected 3-year term, i.e. until 27.05.2023.
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 136,100. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.
Additional information:
Katre Tatrik
Communication Manager
Tel: +372 5151 859
E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee