Caitlin MacGregor of Plum Wins Gold Globee® in the 15th Annual 2022 Women World Awards®

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum announced today that company co-founder and CEO Caitlin MacGregor has been named a gold Globee® winner in the 15th Annual 2022 Women World Awards®. In recognition of her work with Plum, MacGregor was selected for Achievement in Innovation.



After building two businesses for other people, MacGregor founded Plum to quantify people’s potential and help create a more inclusive world of work. As organizations seek to expand talent pools, attract diverse candidates and support career development, MacGregor and her team created Plum to empower HR and talent teams through the use of actionable information. In turn, the award-winning Plum platform reveals the unique strengths of each individual and gives organizations access to the objective talent data needed to match people to jobs where they can thrive.

MacGregor commented, “As someone who believes there is continued opportunity in redefining how to match people to opportunities – not based on what they’ve done but based on what they could do if just given the opportunity, I am delighted to be a gold Globee winner by the Women World Awards. This recognition speaks to the work and innovation done at Plum daily.”

Part of the Globee® Awards, the annual Women World Awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. Winners represent the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services and milestones from every major industry in the world. A wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

To see the complete list of 2022 winners, visit https://globeeawards.com/women-world-awards/winner.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Plum

Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum is talent realized. Universally designed, Plum uses objective data to measure and match human potential to job needs, enhancing talent decisions across the employee lifecycle. With unmatched scalability, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, improve quality of hire, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams from one platform. Plum has been named a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive, won an HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory and secured High Performer status with G2. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28d15b57-e3f9-4472-a93c-2e63a71009ff