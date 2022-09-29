Reliance Global Group Announces RELI Exchange Surpasses 100 Agency Partners

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that RELI Exchange , its business-to-business (B2B) InsurTech platform and agency partner network, has surpassed 100 agency partners (click here to view the RELI Exchange video).

Moshe Fishman, Director of InsurTech at Reliance Global Group commented, “Since its launch in July, RELI Exchange is rapidly becoming one of the premier agency partner networks in the nation. Unlike other agency solutions, our cloud-based platform does not require agency partners to pay upfront or recurring franchise fees to set up or manage – they can simply sign up as an agency partner and start leveraging the power of the RELI Exchange to grow and immediately improve the operating efficiency of their business. RELI Exchange helps agents compare quotes faster and sell more insurance in a way they could not have done before implementing the tech stack that Reliance Global Group has developed. The platform provides competitive insurance quotes from more than thirty insurance carriers nationwide in just a few minutes, ensuring clients are getting the best possible quotes. RELI Exchange also reduces an agent’s back-office burden and expenses by eliminating paperwork, thus providing the agent with more time to focus on their clients, selling policies, and growing their businesses.”

“Our platform is also attracting entrepreneurs who previously served as captive carrier agents or within large and often bureaucratic agencies. These agents can now reap the full benefits of owning their own business. Given the uncertainties of the current economy, property and casualty insurance have withstood the test of time, even in inflationary environments. At the same time, we are aggressively adding new recurring revenue streams to further entice and support the growth of our agency partner network. As a result, we are proud to announce that we have surpassed one hundred agency partners within the network.”

Mr. Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO of Reliance, commented, “We have received excellent feedback from our RELI Exchange agency partners. They are already reporting on the positive effects the platform is having on their business. We believe we have built a best-in-class platform and are not aware of any other offering in the insurance industry with the speed, or versatility of RELI Exchange. We are excited that the platform has grown so quickly and look forward to continuing to aggressively add new agency partners and new revenue streams to our network, which we believe will have a multiplier effect on the growth of our business. Given the proprietary software that we developed, our agency partner model is highly scalable, and we believe it will provide us with the ability to grow this business line significantly with little additional costs. As we have stated previously, our goal is to build RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the country and we believe the growth we have already experienced demonstrates that we are on the right path.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is combining advanced technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy is focused on both organic expansion, including 5minuteinsure.com and RELI Exchange, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions and include statements such as having built a best-in-class platform, continuing to aggressively add new agency partners and new revenue streams to our network, such new additions and revenue streams having a multiplier effect on the growth of our business, the platform providing the Company with the ability to grow this business line significantly with little additional costs, the goal of building RELI Exchange into the largest agency partner network in the country and the growth the Company has already experienced demonstrating that the Company is on the right path. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere and risk as and uncertainties related to: the Company’s ability to continue to aggressively add new agency partners and new revenue streams to our network, the Company’s ability to generate revenue and grow the RELI Exchange, the Company's ability to maintain its NASDAQ listing and the other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

