ChampionX Publishes First Sustainability Report, Reinforcing the Company’s Commitment to ESG

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (Nasdaq: CHX), a global leader in chemistry programs and services, artificial lift solutions, automation and optimization equipment, and drilling technologies for the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry, today published its inaugural corporate sustainability report. The report captures important baseline information regarding the company’s global operations and strategy to address its four environmental, social and governance (ESG) Priorities: GHG Emissions, Decarbonization Technologies, Sustainable Innovation and Digital Transformation, and Employee Attraction, Retention, and Development.



“The unified purpose that inspires the ChampionX workforce every day is Improving Lives for our customers, employees, shareholders, and communities, while sustainably unlocking energy that the world needs,” said ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram. “In this way, our very purpose is rooted in ESG. Integrating ESG considerations into our strategic priorities helps ChampionX meet our stakeholders’ needs, manage risk, and deliver operational excellence.

“While we are in the early stages of our sustainability journey, we are committed to continuing to strengthen our practices, processes and to operating in a way that aligns with our purpose of Improving Lives. As we move forward, we will strive to make progress in the areas outlined in the report with business practices and products that are impactful, meaningful, and sustainable over time.”

The 2021 Sustainability Report highlights the company’s meaningful ESG initiatives and impacts since its transformational merger in 2020 forming today’s ChampionX. This report further reflects the company’s dedication to transparency in action and summarizes its corporate citizenship efforts to progress its ESG Priorities, including through corporate governance, information security, employee relations and diversity and inclusion, community relations and environmental sustainability.

ChampionX is committed to pursuing ESG initiatives that deliver value to our stakeholders in pursuit of Improving Lives. Learn more about ChampionX’s ESG efforts and progress in the full report by visiting https://www.championx.com/safety-and-sustainability/commitment-to-sustainability/sustainability-report/.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX's expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions concerning future developments and conditions and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All of our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. Certain information contained herein relating to any goals, plans, intentions or expectations, including with respect to climate-related goals and related timelines, is subject to change, and no assurance can be given that such goals, plans, intentions or expectations will be met. Similarly, there can be no assurance that our ESG policies and procedures as described herein will continue; such policies and procedures could change, even materially. ChampionX is permitted to determine in its discretion that it is not feasible or practical to implement or complete certain of its ESG initiatives, policies and procedures based on cost, timing or other considerations.

Investor Contact:

Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:

John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-5751