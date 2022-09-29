VSBLTY TO EXPAND BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 4 TO 7

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has filed a notice of meeting and management information circular for its annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on October 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) at the offices of McMillan LLP at Suite 1500-1055 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7.

In addition to the existing Directors, VSBLTY is proposing to add three new Director nominees thus expanding the Board of Directors to seven. Luiz Felipe Barros is being nominated as a new Director, while Joe Jensen and Alnesh Mohan are proposed to be elevated from Advisory Board members to Directors.

Barros is Senior Vice President, Data & Analytics, Digital Transformation & Global Media at Anheuser-Busch. He has a successful track record as an entrepreneur, investor and board member. He also has gained a reputation as an intrapreneur, leading business and digital transformation for Fortune 100 companies and advertising agencies. Barros brings to VSBLTY a well-earned reputation as an “expert-generalist” with demonstrated knowledge of business, marketing, media, entertainment and technology. Twice named as one of the “Most Influential People on the Internet” by a major consultancy, he was also recognized by Ad Age as one of the “40 Under 40” global talents shaping marketing and media industries and as the “Data & Analytics Leader of the Year” by Leadership Excellence Awards.

Jensen, who joined the Advisory Board in April, is the former Vice President, Internet of Things (IoT) Group and General Manager of the Retail, Banking, Hospitality and Education Group at Intel Corporation. During his 37+ year career he led large multinational teams, worked in both product management as well as strategic planning, built new businesses and served as a general manager with P&L responsibility. One of the pioneers of the Store as a Medium (SaaM), he is prominent in the retail industry and serves on the board of Directors of the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

Mohan formerly served as a Director of VSBLTY from December 2018 to March 2022 and has served on VSBLTY’s Advisory Board since March 2022. He is a partner of Quantum Advisory Partners LLP with over 20 years of accounting auditing, and tax experience, providing advisory services to a wide array of companies across multiple industries. Representing several public companies, he has acquired considerable experience in financial reporting, corporate governance and regulatory compliance. Mohan is also CFO of Highbury Projects, Inc., Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. and Twyford Ventures Inc. In addition, he serves as a Director of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc, American Pacific Mining Corp. and HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

In announcing the expansion of the Board, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “As VSBLTY has grown in size and influence, it is appropriate that we further strengthen our board with experienced, knowledgeable and successful technology and business leaders. Certainly, Luiz Felipe Barros, Alnesh Mohan and Joe Jensen fit that description. Alnesh and Joe have already made important contributions to our success, and we are pleased that they—along with Luiz—will now have an even greater impact.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Graham Farrell, +1-416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@Harbor - Access.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.