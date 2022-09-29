U.S. Consumer Insights on Work-From-Home Habits 2022: Insights on Consumer Trends, Behaviour, and Motivations

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Insights on Work-From-Home Habits" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Beginning in 2020 and continuing through 2022, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumer habits. the publisher found in its May 2022 survey that 41% of consumers set up to do work from home report working from home all or most of the time, compared to only 17% in May 2020.



Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, work-from-home jobs were expanding as many office jobs can be done from any location. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the existing trend of remote work to accelerate.



With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, Consumer Insights on Work-From-Home Habits is packed with insights about consumer trends, behaviour, and motivations to help companies understand consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in competitive markets.



Consumer Insights on Work-From-Home Habits delivers actionable predictions and recommendations designed to guide companies with offices, commercial real estate developers, as well as businesses affected by changes in commuting habits, and other investors in making business decisions by providing data and insights about consumer behaviour.

Scope

Consumer Insights on Work-From-Home Habits is the go-to source for a complete understanding of U.S. consumer trends in remote work. This report combines the publisher's extensive monitoring of the pandemic and its effects with proprietary surveys, along with changing work patterns and attitudes during the pandemic and beyond.

This report:

assesses remote work habits, including which types of workers are most likely to report being set up to work from home and changes over time

analyzes concerns about the pandemic and variants as well as impacts on mental and physical health

analyzes workplace coffee attitudes, including coffee as workplace perks and workplace coffee expectations

covers trends and themes such as generational differentiation in work attitudes and how remote work varies by location of work

Consumer demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behaviour are examined as pertaining to feelings about work and changes in work habits. Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers are also analyzed in a broad sense, as well as in the context of remote work habits.



The reasons for, and implications of, shifts in consumer perception and behaviour are analyzed in the context of present and future market opportunities.



Additionally, Consumer Insights on Work-From-Home Habits has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting work-from-home trends.

Report Methodology

The information contained in Consumer Insights on Work-From-Home Habits was developed from primary and secondary research sources. Primary research includes national online consumer polls of U.S. adult consumers (age 18+) conducted on an ongoing basis by the publisher to analyze the attitudes of consumers and their relevant food and beverage preferences. Survey data from MRI-Simmons are used to analyze the demographics and psychographics of consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

COVID-19 Insights Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends Table Coronavirus Health Concerns: "I am concerned about the." 2020-2022 (percent of consumers) Health Threat Feelings by Location of Work Health Threat Feelings by Age Group Concerns about COVID-19 Variants Concerns About Variants of COVID-19 are Significant Concern About Variants by Location of Work Concern About Variants by Age Group Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic Negative Effects Reported in 2020 and 2021 Table Coronavirus Concerns: "The coronavirus has negatively affected my.", 2020-2021 (percent of consumers) Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects Table Changes in Mental and Physical Symptoms during the Pandemic, 2022 (percent of consumers) Table "Please rate changes to how you currently feel in these areas (stress, tiredness, anxiety), compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic (before March 2020)", 2022 (% respondents who reported feeling more of these characteristics) Table "Please rate changes to how you currently feel in these areas (energy levels, focus), compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic (before March 2020)", 2022, (% respondents who reported feeling less of these characteristics)

Work-From-Home Trends More Than Half of Employees Are Set Up to Work From Home Differences Between Full-Time & Part-Time Employees Differences by Location of Original Workplace Changes in Work-From-Home Remote Work Over Time Table Remote Work Trends, 2016-2022 (% population)

Going Back to Offices In-Office Perks Return To Work Enticements Attitudes About Workplace Hygiene

Attitudes About Work Attitudes About Work Over Time Table Attitudes About Work, 2012-2022 (% population that agreed - somewhat or completely - with the statements) Attitudes by Generation Table Attitudes About Work by Generations, 2022 (% population that agreed - somewhat or completely - with the statements) Attitudes by Primary Work Location Table Attitudes About Work by Primary Workplace, 2022 (% population that agreed - somewhat or completely - with the statements)



