Premier Cloud Named One of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Cloud Inc. has been named by The Globe and Mail as one of this year's fastest-growing Canadian businesses. The company achieved a three-year revenue growth rate of 170%, earning its rank at #231 in the country. As a cloud solutions provider and coveted Google partner, Premier Cloud works with businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Enterprises, providing migration services, consultations, and ongoing technical support.

Premier Cloud is one of the key technology companies that has helped transform a sleepy provincial capital into a vibrant hub for high-tech industries, together accounting for over $5 billion worth of revenues in 2021, and positioning for a better year in 2022. "Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business Magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

Having been involved in some of the world's largest cloud migrations, Premier Cloud focuses on the simple idea that companies can scale by harnessing the unparalleled power of Google Cloud. Ultimately, Premier Cloud stands apart with its expertly tailored cloud migration services and white-glove, 24/7 technical support offerings.

Daniel Azad, President and CEO of Premier Cloud, commented, "We want to thank all of our clients, partners, and employees for making this achievement possible. Our partner-first mentality has helped fuel a synergistic and mutually beneficial relationship with Google. We have ambitious plans in our pursuit for continued growth, and I have absolute confidence in our team as we propel the business to the next level."

Azad claims that one of the fundamental reasons for the company's success has been the fostering of relationships, working with hundreds of Googlers across North America, and managing to achieve a 99% retention rate with their clients. Supporting hundreds of thousands of end-users and administrators across North America, the outcome for customers has been substantial time savings, cost optimization, and access to cutting-edge cloud technology solutions.

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business Magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

