The global Automotive Charge Air Cooler market share is expected to grow from US$ 2,947.29 million in 2022 to US$ US$ 4,229.60 million by 2028

Turbochargers compress air at high temperatures, reducing air density and oxygen during combustion.



These components maintain and improve the power and torque of the vehicle.

The main types of charge air coolers for automobiles are air-cooled charge air coolers and liquid-cooled charge air coolers.An air-cooled intercooler is used to cool the engine air after the turbocharger enters the combustion chamber.



Its function is to cool the combustion air to the temperature most suitable for performance, fuel consumption and thus exhaust gas.Automotive charge air coolers are available in various designs, including tubes and fins, webs and plates.



They are different types of fuels, such as gasoline and diesel. Charge air coolers for automobiles are used in vehicles such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses.

Increasing demand and turbochargers in the automotive industry are expected to drive the market.Using a turbocharger reduces the cylinder’s displacement and the amount of fuel required for the same output.



This factor is expected to create huge growth opportunities for Automotive Charge Air Cooler market during the forecast period.Demand for turbochargers is expected to be very high in the Asia Pacific region.



Therefore, these products are increasingly being adopted in passenger cars, driving the demand for automotive intercoolers and further facilitating the implementation of high-power supercharged engines. It offers many possibilities to the Automotive Charge Air Cooler market.

Companies in the automotive Charge Air Cooler market focus on implementing high-performance engines to improve fuel economy.With the help of a high-performance engine, the oil in the engine is significantly cooled to prevent overheating.



For example, in April 2021, Tata Autocomp developed a new generation of iSMART that is lightweight and has high cooling efficiency. In addition, the company has developed a new generation of slimline condensers, low-pressure loss charge air coolers, efficient fan motor assemblies and compact collector less Automotive Charge Air Cooler market.



The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to have the largest Automotive Charge Air Cooler market , supported by strong passenger car demand and production and emission regulations in various countries.The growth of fuel-efficient vehicles positively impacts the Automotive Charge Air Cooler market in the Asia Pacific region.



Leading Automotive Charge Air Cooler market manufacturers such as Hanon Systems, T.RAD Co. Ltd., Marelli, and Denso Corporation are also participating in the region, creating growth opportunities in the region’s Automotive Charge Air Cooler market. These companies are developing and expanding their businesses in the region. For example, in March 2021, Hanon Systems announced that it had begun constructing its fifth factory in South Korea. The new facility will be built on approximately 33,000 square meters of land.

The North American region is the fastest growing automotive charge air cooler market.The North American Automotive Charge Air Cooler market is dominated by major companies such as Dana Incorporated and the Modine Manufacturing Company.



The area is occupied by premium petrol vehicles, SUVs and pickup trucks.These vehicle segments require higher consumption of heat components to provide effective heat dissipation and engine cooling.



As a result, large companies are working with thermal component manufacturers to develop improved components.For example, in May 2017, Dana developed a technically advanced heat exchanger for inductive air systems at FCA’s 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.



This is the first FCA model with a cooling liquid air intercooler system installed in the factory. Such developments and partnerships between OEMs and component suppliers are expected to drive Automotive Charge Air Cooler market size in North America.

Europe (especially countries such as Germany, the UK, and France) is an important region in the global intercooler market.The ability of charge air coolers to reduce NOx emissions is expected to increase sales of charge air coolers in Europe due to strict environmental regulations.



The European automobile industry is shifting to developing fuel-efficient, zero-emission vehicles. As a result, the demand for automotive intercoolers has increased, significantly contributing to the global Automotive Charge Air Cooler market growth.

Strong growth is expected in the Middle East and SAM countries. The ever increasing demand for automobiles has led automakers to improve production to keep up with growth, positively impacting Automotive Charge Air Cooler market growth in the region.



The top five key players operating in the global Automotive Charge Air Cooler market are Hanon Systems, Mahle GMBH, Modine Manufacturing Company, Metair, and Valeo in 2021.The market consists of many players catering to domestic and international demand.



The listing of five key players based on a common criterion, such as revenue, is not feasible.Hence, we have derived this listing of “Key Five Players” in the global automotive charge air cooler market by giving weightage to the following key parameters including overall revenue, segmental revenue, brand image & industry experience, current product portfolio, innovative and advanced technology integration/material enhancements, customer base, geographical reach, new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and other market-related activities.



The market potential industry is accelerated by the adoption of automotive charge air cooler.



North America has the highest rate of advanced technology adoption due to favorable government policies that foster innovation and enhance infrastructural abilities.The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the renewable energy sector in the region.



Oil and gas and power-generating facilities reduced their activity, including shutting down construction, operations, and maintenance projects at several locations, after issuing multiple "stay at home" orders by state governors around the countries.This gave enterprises sufficient time to examine their machinery, increasing the demand for analytics solutions.



Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic made it more difficult for renewable energy producers to get project finance or equity capital; hence, companies have aggressively switched to analytics. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the North American automotive charge air cooler vehicle type.



Key companies in the Automotive Charge Air Cooler market are Dana Incorporated; Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.); AKG Group; Hanon Systems; Dupont.; MAHLE GmbH; Mahle Gmbh; Modina Manufacturing Company; T. RAD Co. Ltd.; Valeo; and Vestas Aircoil. The report also comprises secondary research on other companies holding a significant Automotive Charge Air Cooler market share.



The overall the Automotive Charge Air Cooler market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information about the Automotive Charge Air Cooler market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Automotive Charge Air Cooler market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the Automotive Charge Air Cooler market.



This process includes industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Automotive Charge Air Cooler market.

