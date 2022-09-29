Victory Square’s Subsidiary, Draft Label Technologies, Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Complete Business Combination Transaction

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (“VST” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to the letter of intent entered into on June 23, 2022 (the “LOI”) with 1288273 B.C. Ltd. ("AcquisitionCo") and Draft Label Technologies Inc. (“Draft Label”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the Company has entered into a share exchange agreement effective on September 28, 2022, with AcquisitionCo and Draft Label (the “Share Exchange Agreement”), in respect of a business combination pursuant to which AcquisitionCo will acquire all of the equity interests of Draft Label and the shareholders of Draft Label will receive shares of AcquisitionCo in exchange for their holdings in Draft Label (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including but not limited to: (i) the receipt of the conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange”) for the listing of the common shares in the capital of AcquisitionCo following the completion of the Proposed Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”) on the Exchange (the “Listing”); (ii) AcquisitionCo having cash of not less than $2,400,000 (less its expenses in connection with consummation of the Proposed Transaction, up to an aggregate amount of $250,000); and (iii) the receipt of all other requisite regulatory, stock exchange, or governmental authorizations and consents, including the Exchange.

Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent referred to herein and in the Share Exchange Agreement, the Company and AcquisitionCo anticipate that the Proposed Transaction will be completed no later than March 31, 2023. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed above or at all.

The Proposed Transaction will result in AcquisitionCo acquiring all of the issued and outstanding securities of Draft Label, in exchange for the issuance of securities of AcquisitionCo, which will result in Draft Label becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of AcquisitionCo. The existing shareholders of AcquisitionCo, which includes VST, are expected to own a majority of the outstanding AcquisitionCo Common Shares after completion of the Proposed Transaction and AcquisitionCo will be renamed to such name as mutually agreed to by the Company, Draft Label and AcquisitionCo.

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, AcquisitionCo has agreed to provide Draft Label with a bridge loan of $125,000 within five (5) days of the signing of the Share Exchange Agreement, which Draft Label intends to use for working capital purposes.

The parties to the Share Exchange Agreement will prepare a non-offering prospectus of AcquisitionCo (the “Prospectus”) and a listing statement, together with any other documents required by applicable laws in connection with the Listing, and cause such documents to be filed on SEDAR as soon as practicable. Concurrently to or as soon as possible after the completion of the Proposed Transaction, AcquisitionCo and Draft Label will cause the Resulting Issuer to obtain a final receipt for the Prospectus.

AcquisitionCo will use the funds from the proposed transaction to grow and scale DiscreetCare.com. DiscreetCare is a Full-Service Web App for the Treatment of Sensitive & Delicate Medical Issues such as: Hair Loss, Erectile Dysfunction, Premature Ejaculation, Genital Herpes, Cold Sores, Acne, and Bladder Control issues. The App also offers at-home testing for STDs, Testosterone and Fertility; as well as treatment for a broader range of sensitive medical issues.

Victory Square Technologies CEO, Shafin Diamond Tejani said, “The vision for DiscreetCare is to be a one-stop provider for what many consider ‘delicate’ medical issues. Our web app gives users access to testing, treatment and prescriptive medicinal remedies - all from the convenience and privacy of one’s mobile device.”

The Company notes that convenience is one of many benefits offered to users of DiscreetCare. DiscreetCare also offers doctor evaluations, and FDA-approved medications with competitive pricing via the Company’s Pharmacy Network.

For users wanting a more personal touch or in-depth medical consultation, DiscreetCare will be offering private virtual appointments with a certified doctor from the Company’s vast network of physicians across all 50 states.

Further to the press release of the Company dated February 4, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that all earn-out milestones with respect to the acquisition of IV Hydreight Inc. by the Company have been met by the vendor thereof and accordingly, the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,634,271 common shares of the Company at a deemed price per common share of $0.782 in satisfaction of the earn-out.

