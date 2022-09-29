GlobeAir to serve Southern France and Italy with the Lilium Jet

MONACO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) (“Lilium”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has announced a partnership with GlobeAir. Under the agreement, GlobeAir intends to purchase 12 Lilium Jets to provide premium and business eVTOL flights to its customer base in the French Riviera and Italy.

GlobeAir is Europe’s leading and award-winning private jet operator offering on demand charter services to over 900 airports. GlobeAir is renowned for its innovative leveraging of data analytics for the optimization of operations, pricing and empty legs to benefit its discerning end customers.

The sustainable Lilium Jet will complement GlobeAir’s current offerings in the French Riviera and Italy with a first and last mile service. Enabling considerable time savings for customers, the partnership will exemplify the all-in-one travel experience GlobeAir specializes in. With high demand for a sustainable, efficient and flexible mode of transport, Italy and southern France also offers many opportunities for point-to-point travels where travel time can be significantly reduced, and vertical landing is required.

Bernhard Fragner, CEO GlobeAir, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Lilium as they are changing how we think about aviation and revolutionizing how people travel. Technological breakthroughs, a forward-thinking mindset and a drive to deliver quality time that fits customer expectations have propelled Lilium to the forefront of next-generation air travel.’’

Sebastien Borel, SVP Commercial, Lilium, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the leading European providers in on-demand air mobility, GlobeAir. The French Riviera and Italy are key markets, and we are confident that our shared commitment to innovation and partnership will result in a premium customer experience.”

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

With more than 50% of the market share, GlobeAir is Europe's leader in the entry-level private jet sector, including a premium experience. With 160 employees (80 pilots), the company generates about 96 per cent of its revenues abroad. GlobeAir is available 24/7 all over Europe with 21 private jets connecting European cities like London, Geneva, Zurich, Paris, Nice, and Milan with small airfields that are difficult to reach, such as St. Moritz or Lugano and 950 more. The company has achieved its success through dedication and by offering bespoke service before, during and after the flight. Charter rates start from € 4,400, and empty legs from € 990.

