Dental Implants Market Worth $6.52 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Dental Implants Market by Type (Endosteal, Subperiosteal, Intramucosal, Transosteal Implants), Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), Price (Premium, Non-premium), End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Research Institutes) - Forecast to 2029’, published by Meticulous Research®, dental implants market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029 to reach $6.52 billion by 2029.

Dental implants are artificial teeth that are surgically inserted in the place of natural teeth. Dental implants are made of different materials, such as ceramics or compatible metals. These implants are to be positioned into the jawbone and are used as a base for fixing multiple tooth bridges, fixing or inserting single crowns, and in the case of entire dental prostheses, they are used as an anchor.

The demand for dental implants is growing due to the increase in oral diseases globally, the rise in the geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of oral cancer, growing awareness about dental health, and government initiatives to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases. The recent technological developments in CAD/CAM and 3D printing used for dentures are also positively impacting the market.

Titanium implants are in significant demand in the dental implants market and are used in various surgeries. The reason for the growth of titanium implants is their biocompatibility and pure form. Pure titanium comprises 99.5% titanium and 0.5%interstitial elements, which include hydrogen, iron, carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen. Additionally, corrosion resistance, low density, lightweight, and strength make titanium a deterrent to chemical attacks mainly from bodily fluids.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Implants Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had negatively affected the dental implants market. The governments of several countries had imposed lockdowns, social distancing norms and movement restrictions to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infections. Hospitals and clinics restricted healthcare access to emergency cases as most of the workforce and healthcare supplies were directed toward COVID-19 treatment. Individuals were counseled to re-schedule or delay elective surgeries for as long as possible due to a shortage of resources and a high risk of contamination. Dental practices were only allowed in cases of emergency and excess pain. There was also a shortage of supply in implants as manufacturing units were operating at low capacities, had reduced access to raw materials, and were experiencing logistic and supply chain disruptions. However, the market is expected to recover in the coming years after this temporary effect.

The global dental implants market is segmented by Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants, Intramucosal Implants), Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), Price (Premium Dental Implants, Non-premium Dental Implants), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academics & Research Institute) and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on product type, the endosteal implants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market in 2022. The high demand for these types of implants is attributed to the increased prevalence of dental caries and the high success rate of these implants over other types.

Based on material, the titanium segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market in 2022. Dental practitioners highly prefer titanium implants due to their property of osseointegration with the bone, which makes a permanent and strong base for the implant. Additionally, its economic cost compared to zirconia implants boost its demand.

Based on price, the premium dental implants segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing preference for high-quality dental implants and the need to avoid future implant breakage.

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2022. Dental clinics are regarded as the primary point of care for any dental treatments. A high preference for specialty clinics for dental implant procedures over hospitals is supporting the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the dental implants market, followed by Europe. The large market share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing geriatric population, rise in the demand for implants due to growing awareness of oral health, and initiative for oral care. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the dental implants market in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the region’s growing elderly population, increasing public awareness regarding dental health, rising government focus on oral health, and an increase in cases of accidental tooth loss. Also, technological advancements and the increasing number of dentists are accelerating market growth.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past three years (2019-2022). The global dental implants market has witnessed product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions in the last couple of years.

Some of the key players operating in the global dental implants market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Avinent implant system, S.L.U. (Spain), CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.), OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., LTD (South Korea), BioHorizons, Inc. (U.S.), Bicon, LLC (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), MEGA’GEN IMPLANT CO., LTD. (South Korea), DentiumUSA (U.S.), AB Dental Devices Ltd. (Israel), and CeraRoot S.L. (Spain).

Scope of the Report:

Dental Implants Market, by Type

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Dental Implants Market, by Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Dental Implants Market, by Price

Premium dental implants

Non-premium dental implants

Dental Implants Market, by End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academics & Research Institutes

Dental Implants Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

