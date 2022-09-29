Aerospace Nanotechnology Global Market Report 2022: Growing Investments in R&D of Aerospace Nanotechnology Present Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Nanotechnology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global aerospace nanotechnology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global aerospace nanotechnology market to grow with a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on the aerospace nanotechnology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on the aerospace nanotechnology market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global aerospace nanotechnology market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global aerospace nanotechnology market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rising adoption of carbon nanotubes in airframe manufacturing

Strong growth in the aviation sector

2) Restraints

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

3) Opportunities

Growing investments in R&D of aerospace nanotechnology

Segments Covered

The global aerospace nanotechnology market is segmented on the basis of nanomaterial type, and applications.



The Global Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Nanomaterial Type

Nanocomposites

Nanoparticles

Nanocoatings

Others

The Global Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Applications

Space & Defense

Commercial Aviation

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

Airbus SE

Huntsman International LLC

Nanotechnology Company Glonatech SA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Meijo Nano Carbon

tripleOps limited

Zyvex Technologies

Veelo Technologies, LLC

TOUGHGUARD, LLC.

Raymor Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Aerospace Nanotechnology Market Highlights

2.2. Aerospace Nanotechnology Market Projection

2.3. Aerospace Nanotechnology Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Aerospace Nanotechnology Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Aerospace Nanotechnology Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Nanomaterial Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Aerospace Nanotechnology Market



4. Aerospace Nanotechnology Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Nanomaterial Type

5.1. Nanocomposites

5.2. Nanoparticles

5.3. Nanocoatings

5.4. Others



6. Global Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Applications

6.1. Space & Defense

6.2. Commercial Aviation



7. Global Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Nanomaterial Type

7.1.2. North America Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Applications

7.1.3. North America Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Nanomaterial Type

7.2.2. Europe Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Applications

7.2.3. Europe Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Nanomaterial Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Applications

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Nanomaterial Type

7.4.2. RoW Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Applications

7.4.3. RoW Aerospace Nanotechnology Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

