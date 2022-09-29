Global Specialty Gases Market Report 2022: Significant Growth in the Medical and Healthcare Sectors Boosts Industry

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Gases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global specialty gases market size reached US$ 9.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.29% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Specialty gases refer to various industrial gases that are rare or highly purified. They include noble gases, such as argon, helium, xenon and krypton; carbon gases, such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and methane; halogen gases, such as chlorine and fluorine, along with oxygen and nitrogen. These gases are commonly used as support gases for liquid and gas chromatography, in Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) and non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) techniques through analyzers, detectors, mass spectrometers and chromatographs. They find extensive applications across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, electronics, research and analytics, aerospace, etc.

Specialty Gases Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Specialty gases are commonly used in the chemical industry for eliminating or minimizing undesirable properties present in industrial gases and for various refining and processing functions. Furthermore, significant growth in the medical and healthcare sectors is another factor providing a boost to the market growth.

For instance, compressed specialty gases are used for device sterilization and for providing contamination- and dust-free air to the patients. Additionally, widespread adoption of solar power systems is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Silicon photovoltaic (PV) cells are processed using nitrogen, argon, silane, trichlorosilane, phosphoryl chloride and ammonia for enhanced energy-absorption, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of specialty gases to increase agricultural yield and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global specialty gases market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, element, application, packaging type and sales type.



Breakup by Type:

High Purity Gases

Noble Gases

Carbon Gases

Halogen Gases

Others

Breakup by Element:

Argon

Nitrogen

Helium

Carbon Monoxide

Methane

Oxygen

Hydrogen

Others

Breakup by Application:

Manufacturing

Electronics

Healthcare

Academics

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Packaged

Bulk and On-site

Breakup by Sales Type:

Captive

Merchant

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Specialty Gases Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Element



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by Packaging Type



10 Market Breakup by Sales Type



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Advanced Gas Technologies Inc.

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Airgas

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Messer Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Norco

Nova Gas Technologies Inc.

Praxair

Showa Denko K.K.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

The Linde Group and Welsco Inc.

