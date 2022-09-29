Diagnostic Imaging Global Market Report 2022: Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Diagnostic Imaging Market to Reach $33.2 Billion by 2026

Medical imaging helps in early detection and diagnosis of diseases at a stage when they can be easily treated and of late has been assuming even greater importance as the world healthcare migrates to the tenets of preventative care. Better diagnosis has a direct and a positive impact on therapy procedures and treatment planning. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Diagnostic Imaging estimated at US$27.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.2 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the analysis period.

The United States represents the largest regional market for Diagnostic Imaging and is projected to reach US$9.9 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period.



The global diagnostic imaging market is one of the most critical segments of the healthcare sector, driven by technological advancements, favorable demographic factors in developed regions, growing access to healthcare and rising income levels of the middle class population in developing regions. The market growth is fueled by increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising awareness about benefits of early diagnosis, and constant expansion of the clinical application scope.

Increasing cost efficiency and reliability of various imaging procedures, as well as continued focus on developing advanced imaging procedures, involving higher resolution and dimensions, are the major factors driving growth of the diagnostic imaging market. Growth is also attributed to the advancements in functional imaging segment, coupled with the healthcare reforms, the world over.

The expanding elderly population across the world also constitutes a major driving factor for the diagnostic imaging market. Market growth is expected to be highest in developing nations, such as China and India, where there is an increased emphasis on healthcare, along with growing government spending to improve healthcare units.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging

Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for Diagnostic Imaging

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Impels Global Market

Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth

Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018

Technological Innovations Drive the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

PET-CT: The Most Successful Fusion Imaging Technique

PET/MRI Continues to Makes Inroads

Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination

Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drives Market Growth

CT Imaging Gains Popularity

CCTA Gaining Traction in Coronary Arteries Imaging

Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging

