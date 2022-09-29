BIO-key Demonstrates Award-Winning Biometric-Enhanced Cybersecurity Solutions at ScanSource Channel Connect Conference in Nashville Oct. 2-5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and WALL, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its solutions and meet with partner prospects at 2022 ScanSource Channel Connect (Booth 205) in Nashville, TN, October 2–5. ScanSource Channel Connect combines for the first time the ScanSource Partner Conference and Intelisys Channel Connect to create an even greater opportunity for partners and suppliers to gain knowledge, strengthen relationships, and create new partnerships. BIO-key is the exclusive IAM provider for Intelisys, the nation’s leading distributor of IT solutions and services and a ScanSource company.



BIO-key will demonstrate its BIO-key PortalGuard® IAM platform and BIO-key MobileAuthTM, its one-of-a-kind, multi-factor authentication mobile app with new and enhanced Identity-Bound Biometric capabilities. BIO-key solutions make it easy for partners to address their customers’ most pressing cybersecurity requirements and competitively differentiate their business. BIO-key seeks to further expand its Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) Program within the Intelisys partner community by demonstrating the substantial revenue opportunities and customer value its solutions provide.

“Despite the rise in cyberattacks, the market for IAM is far from saturated – and expected to grow at a 14.5% compound annual rate to more than $34 billion by 2028,” said Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer of BIO-key, “creating a significant revenue opportunity for BIO-key and our global partner network. We look forward to informing partners and suppliers about how to use BIO-key’s differentiated solutions to create profitable and long-lasting customer relationships.”

Stop by booth 205 to learn about BIO-key’s award-winning cybersecurity solutions and how partnering with BIO-key can:

Differentiate your cybersecurity portfolio with Identity-Bound Biometrics;

Build a new strong recurring revenue stream for your business;

Help your customers reduce cyber risk & meet cyber insurance requirements;

Provide an IAM solution that beats the competition in both features and price; and

Enhance your expertise and position as a trusted cybersecurity advisor.



BIO-key’s award-winning PortalGuard IAM platform has been implemented by 1,000+ customers worldwide to consolidate security applications under a single, unified solution, reducing overhead and improving productivity for users and the IT team. PortalGuard is recognized for its flexible options for multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, and self-service password reset, with exclusive Identity-Bound Biometric authentication that provides the highest levels of risk reduction, flexibility, and cost efficiency. For enterprises dealing with passwordless workflows, remote workforces, and customer IAM, BIO-key’s MobileAuth MFA mobile app enables users to authenticate with Identity-Bound Biometrics on any mobile device, eliminating the risks and high costs associated with traditional authentication methods.

For more information about 2022 ScanSource Channel Connect, please visit the event website. To learn more about BIO-key’s IAM solutions and CAP Program, please visit BIO-key's website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

Media Contact

Erin Knapp

Matter on behalf of BIO-key

BIO-Key@matternow.com