ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

London, 29 September 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sakhila Mirza to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective today.

Sakhila Mirza is currently General Counsel and an Executive Director of the Board of the London Bullion Market Association (“LBMA”), leading their sustainability, responsible sourcing and ESG agenda. She is responsible for the LBMA’s legal, governance and compliance functions, liaising closely with precious metals industry participants on establishing market standards and policies.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, Chair of the Board, said: “I am delighted to welcome Sakhila to Endeavour’s Board of Directors. She brings considerable experience within the precious metals sector, particularly in the highly valued area of sustainability and responsible sourcing. We look forward to welcoming her as an integral member of our Board to support the business as it continues to grow and enhance its commitment towards ESG themes.”

Following this announcement, Endeavour’s Board will be comprised of nine members, of which the following five members are considered independent under the UK Corporate Governance Code: Alison Baker, Ian Cockerill (Senior Independent Director), Livia Mahler, Sakhila Mirza, and Tertius Zongo. The Chair, Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, was considered independent at the time of his appointment. In addition, James Askew and Naguib Sawiris serve as Non-Executive Directors, alongside Sébastien de Montessus as Executive Director, President and CEO.

ABOUT SAKHILA MIRZA

Sakhila Mirza has over 15 years’ experience in the energy and commodities industry. She is currently General Counsel and an Executive Director of the Board of the LBMA, working closely with the Directors and the CEO on the strategic direction of the LBMA, providing guidance on the governance, legal and compliance risks.

She is a member of the Oversight Committee for the LBMA Gold Price, and on behalf of the LBMA members she leads discussions with governments and regulators on issues affecting the market, refiners, and bullion banks. In addition, Sakhila heads the LBMA’s market development projects, such as the Gold Bar Integrity programme (GBI) - jointly launched by LBMA and the World Gold Council in March 2022.

Sakhila earned an LL.B in Law at the London School of Economics and is qualified as a solicitor.

