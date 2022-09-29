AMC Networks Partners With DreadXP and Developer DarkStone Digital to Produce Video Game Based on Shudder’s Hit Television Series Creepshow

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DreadXP — an independent horror publisher and production company — and AMC Networks announced today a partnership to produce a video game based on Shudder & Cartel’s iconic horror anthology series Creepshow, based on George R. Romero’s iconic 1982 film and executive produced by Greg Nicotero (AMC’s The Walking Dead) and Cartel Entertainment. In collaboration with AMC and Creepshow production company Cartel Entertainment, DreadXP’s game will bring the hit series to an interactive format in 2024 across multiple platforms, featuring the twisted talents of several renowned independent video game developers. The Mortuary Assistant developer Brian Clarke (DarkStone Digital) will act as Creepshow’s creative director.







“As massive fans of Creepshow, we are so excited to collaborate with AMC, Shudder, and Cartel Entertainment to bring that world to an interactive medium,” said Patrick Ewald, Managing Partner and Producer at DreadXP. Ted Hentskchke, Head of Dread XP Productions and Producer added, “The game will represent an expansion of our tremendously successful collaboration with Brian Clarke, whose expertise in crafting lore-rich narratives and clever scares makes him the perfect creative director for the project.”

“The Creepshow brand continues to spread its monstrous wings,” said series showrunner Greg Nicotero. “Hot on the heels of the Skybound Comic release this summer and wrapping post production on Season 4, I feel like this is an opportunity to celebrate the genre with horror fans around the world in a way that takes us through a myriad of experiences.”

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of such a fun project. I’ve always loved Creepshow’s format, and the idea of driving the cohesion of multiple perspectives on horror is really compelling to me,” said Brian Clarke, Creative Director. “I feel honored to have been asked to be a part of this. I can’t wait to jump in and bring the best I can to such a great IP.”

“Shudder’s Creepshow is in a class all its own — a genre-bending mashup of spine-tingling horror and rib-tickling satire that not just any game publisher could successfully bring to life,” said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games at AMC Networks. “But after playing the Dread X Collection game anthologies, and seeing Brian’s twisted genius at work in The Mortuary Assistant, we knew we had found the right partners for this project. This game will surprise, delight, and terrify Creepshow and horror fans alike, and we can’t wait for players to get their hands on it.”

DreadXP’s Creepshow video game will retain the iconic franchise’s anthology horror format, consisting of multiple self-contained horror stories that cross gameplay genres and tone. Several independent developers popular in the horror development scene are contributing to Creepshow, including DarkStone Digital (The Mortuary Assistant). A full list of developers working on Creepshow will be announced at a later date.

Creepshow has been heralded as “an irresistibly macabre package” and “an undeniable love letter to all generations of horror fans.” Over three seasons, Creepshow has smashed records for Shudder in number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups, and total minutes streamed to become one of the most watched programs in Shudder history, followed by a successful run on AMC. The show has been renewed for a fourth season set to debut in 2023.

Additional details about DreadXP’s Creepshow will be revealed in the coming months.

Follow and engage with DreadXP on Twitter , YouTube , TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook , and join the community on Discord .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47e5d937-ac53-4b4f-acff-ded0b2431729

About DreadXP

DreadXP is an indie horror production and publication label that focuses on unique, experimental titles that have been overlooked by the bigger labels. The company is passionate about creating a positive horror community with a focus on supporting developers and delivering the unique content genre fans crave. DreadXP titles include Digital Dragons’ Best Indie Game of 2022 — First Place award winner Sucker for Love: First Date, the Dread X Collection series, SPOOKWARE, The Mortuary Assistant, and upcoming titles such as Hand of Doom, My Friendly Neighborhood, and Mirror Forge.

To learn more about DreadXP, please visit www.dreadxp.com .

About AMC Networks Inc.

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, and the newest addition to its targeted streaming portfolio, the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

About Shudder

AMC Networks’ Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder’s expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

About Cartel Entertainment

Founded in 2011 by partners Stan Spry, Eric Woods and Jeff Holland, Cartel is a feature film and television production, distribution, financing and management company representing top-tier showrunners, show creators, writers, directors, producers and production companies in film, TV and new media. Cartel has also produced more than 150 movie and television productions since inception, including the hit series Creepshow for Shudder/AMC, the animated series Twelve Forever for Netflix, and Syfy series Day of the Dead. Cartel previously produced the series Ties That Bind for Up TV, and A Place in the Sun for Discovery as well as several recent feature films, including Christmas With the Campbells, Monsters of California, Switched for Christmas, Jeepers Creepers 3, Christmas Connection, Love at the Shore, Sun Sand and Romance, Love at First Glance, and Wrong Nanny, to name a few. Some of Cartel’s upcoming series include the animated series Breaking Bear for Tubi and Safehaven for Crackle+. In 2013, Cartel purchased and renovated Tamarind Lithography Studios, which is their Los Angeles headquarters, as well as a full-service production and post-production complex. Cartel also has offices in London, England, Las Vegas, USA and Winnipeg, Canada.

About Greg Nicotero

Having been a part of some of the most memorable films of the last 3 decades, Greg began his career working with George Romero on DAY OF THE DEAD in 1985 and quickly relocated to Hollywood where he had the good fortune to work with top directors like Sam Raimi, Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter and Quentin Tarantino. He founded the KNB EFX GROUP in 1988 and the company has since gone on to earn 4 Emmy awards and an Oscar for their work.

In 2009 Greg was hired by Frank Darabont to design the looking of the zombies for a then unknown series called THE WALKING DEAD and since then has directed upwards for 40 episodes while serving as Executive Producer on the series, along with FEAR THE WALKING DEAD. In 2019 he developed the Shudder series CREEPSHOW where he serves as showrunner and director.

PRESS CONTACT

UberStrategist Inc.

CJ Melendez and Tabitha Beidleman

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388