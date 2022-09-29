Aunalytics Security Operations Manager Rob Bradford to Deliver a Talk on the Cost of Skimping on Security in 2022 at BankTech Conference, Attended by Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio Bankers

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, announced today that Rob Bradford, Security Operations Manager for Aunalytics, will discuss The Cost of Skimping on Security in 2022 at the BankTech Conference on October 6. The company will also showcase its managed services, enterprise cloud, and data cleansing portfolio at the conference, in addition to the Indiana Bankers Association’s Security & Technology Conference, October 4-6.



Cyber-attacks are an increasing concern, especially for financial services firms which may experience up to 300 times more cyber attacks per year than other firms. Cyber criminals continue to double down efforts to breach financial data, compromise accounts, and profit from this industry with increasingly sophisticated attacks and campaigns. It is more critical than ever that banks work with the right IT services providers who have the security expertise, up-to-date knowledge of industry developments, and comprehensive tools to maintain a strong defense against cyber threats.

Aunalytics provides IT and security expertise to mid-market businesses in the areas of financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, and cities and local government. The company’s Secure Managed Services offering combines mission critical IT services leveraging zero-trust, end-to-end security to ensure data is protected regardless of a user’s location. Aunalytics provides managed components that offer stability and security, and its next-generation managed services offering is powered by a data platform that provides data-driven IT answers and embedded security that focuses on people and access.

The full suite of managed IT and integrated security services empowers businesses with a complete, all-encompassing approach that includes 24/7/365 monitoring and management, a synchronized network security platform, workstation and server patching, internet protection, email filtering and security, Office 365 management and security, multi-factor authentication, data and device encryption management, and security awareness training.

The company delivers advanced security for defending against modern threats through a team of engineers and analysts with expert skills and toolsets and, in regulated industries, Aunalytics provides the additional technology and controls required to manage risk. Its team of experts is dedicated to analyzing ever-changing rules and regulations and helping users to create processes and policies for data protection and meet compliance requirements within those industries that are regulated.

Aunalytics’ Enterprise Cloud offering is comprised of infrastructure solutions that provide a highly redundant and scalable platform for hosting servers, data, analytics and applications at any performance level. With the Aunalytics® Cloud Storage and Compute solution, users are assured the highest levels of security, accessibility, expertise, scalability, and savings. Aunalytics’ data centers, located in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan, meet the most rigorous compliance standards.

“Cyber security continues to be an important concern for banks and other financial institutions while cyber criminals are increasingly adept at executing attack campaigns,” said Steve Burdick, Vice President Sales, Cloud & Managed Services Aunalytics. “Working with a managed services provider who has the expertise to help with such things as vulnerability testing, proactive threat hunting, and ongoing monitoring helps reduce the burden on internal IT resources. Aunalytics’ full suite of managed IT and integrated security services solutions provides the tools and people resources mid-market banks need to adequately improve their security postures and maintain the highest levels of IT security to thwart cyber-attacks and reduce risk.”

About Aunalytics

Aunalytics is a leading data management and analytics company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-sized businesses and enterprises. Selected for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies, Aunalytics offers managed IT services and managed analytics services, private cloud services, and a private cloud-native data platform for data management and analytics. The platform is built for universal data access, advanced analytics and AI – unifying distributed data silos into a single source of truth for highly accurate, actionable business information. Its Daybreak ™ industry intelligent data mart combined with the power of the Aunalytics data platform provides industry-specific data models with built-in queries and AI for accurate mission-critical insights. To solve the talent gap that so many mid-sized businesses and enterprises located in secondary markets face, Aunalytics’ side-by-side digital transformation model provides the technical talent needed for data management and analytics success in addition to its innovative technologies and tools. To learn more contact us at +1 855-799-DATA or visit Aunalytics at http://www.aunalytics.com or on Twitter and LinkedIn .