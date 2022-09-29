Forbes & Manhattan Inc. Acquires Securities in O2Gold Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 27, 2022, Forbes & Manhattan Inc., an Ontario company operating in the investment industry, acquired an aggregate of 3,500,000 units (each, a “Unit”) of O2Gold Inc. (the “Company“) (NEX: OTGO.H) pursuant to a private placement at $0.05 per Unit for an aggregate cost of $175,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles Forbes & Manhattan Inc. to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 12 months from issuance. Prior to the acquisition of the aforesaid securities, Forbes & Manhattan Inc. did not own any securities of the Company. As a result of this transaction, Forbes & Manhattan Inc. now owns 3,500,000 Common Shares and 3,500,000 Warrants, which represents approximately 14.93% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 25.98% on a partially-diluted basis.



Forbes & Manhattan Inc. acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Forbes & Manhattan Inc. may acquire additional securities of the Company in the future, may dispose of some or all of the securities or may continue to hold its current position.

A copy of the early warning report filed in respect of the transaction described above is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report please contact:

Forbes & Manhattan Inc.

198 Davenport Road

Toronto, Ontario

M5R 1J2

(416) 861-1685

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.