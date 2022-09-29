The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) Appoints Executive Director Julie Smith to Executive Advisory Board

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Smith to the Executive Advisory Board. Currently serving as the IDSA’s Executive Director, Smith has not only established the organization as the trusted identity security source for IT and cybersecurity professionals, but has significantly grown membership and key partnerships. As part of today’s announcement, the IDSA has initiated a search for a new Executive Director to continue its mission of supporting IT and cybersecurity professionals and lead the organization through an exciting next chapter.



“On behalf of the entire board, I’d like to express our excitement in appointing Julie to the Executive Advisory Board,” stated IDSA Board Member Julie Talbot-Hubbard. “Julie led the launch of the IDSA as a stand alone non-profit organization and made countless contributions to our mission of educating IT professionals and bringing the importance of securing digital identities to the forefront of today’s companies. One of her more impactful accomplishments is the successful launch of Identity Management Day in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance. We want to thank Julie for all of her amazing work and we look forward to continuing working with her in this new capacity.”

Over the last few years, identity security has emerged as a top priority for most enterprises as identity-related breaches have dramatically increased. In a recent study , an alarming 84% of organizations reported experiencing an identity-related breach in the last year, with 78% citing a direct business impact as a result. This has created a massive demand for independent identity security information and resources. The IDSA fills this need by providing vendor-neutral education, best practices and resources to help organizations minimize risk. Over the last 4 years, the IDSA has experienced tremendous growth under the direction of Smith. Key highlights include:

Expanded footprint through notable partnerships

Spearheaded Identity Management Day , in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance, to drive awareness about the significance of securing digital identities.

Became an official CPE (Certified Professional Education) submitter for the (ISC)2, enabling cybersecurity professions to maintain (ISC)2 certification status through IDSA content and events.

Joined forces with like-minded organizations including NIST and the OpenID Foundation to align key industry initiatives that educate identity and security professionals on important advancements in identity security and ways to better secure their organizations.



Increased collaboration across technology vendors, solution providers and practitioners

Grew membership to over 30 leading identity and security vendors, including the recent additions of AppViewX, PlainID and SecureAuth.

Added Comcast and Target to the existing high-profile Customer Advisory Board which includes Adobe, Banyan Security, Cisco, Gallagher, Intuit, Optum, Robert Half and Starbucks.

Launched new membership offerings for security practitioners and end user companies, giving members the opportunity to learn, collaborate and contribute to the work of the IDSA.



“The IDSA is a very important contributor to not only educating organizations about identity-related strategies, but also providing them with crucial vendor-neutral resources to get smarter about identity tools.” stated Eric Anderson, Director Enterprise Security, Adobe and IDSA Customer Advisory Board Member. “As a cybersecurity practitioner, having access to these resources and the collaboration with Julie and other members brings outstanding value and helps in my day-to-day line of work. I’ve enjoyed working with Julie and looking forward to continuing to contribute to the IDSA under the direction of the new Executive Director.”

Delivered numerous content contributions to the IT community to address security challenges

Developed a library of Security Outcomes and Best Practices that provide practical advice on how organizations can improve their security posture and reduce the risk of a breach.

and that provide practical advice on how organizations can improve their security posture and reduce the risk of a breach. Provided data-driven research to help organizations better understand the ever-changing threat landscape and illustrate relevant options to prevent future incidents.

to help organizations better understand the ever-changing threat landscape and illustrate relevant options to prevent future incidents. Delivered unique workshops, webinars and vendor-neutral content to ensure the cybersecurity and IT community have the most current resources from the identity security basics to emerging technologies that drive implementations, and strategies to reduce risk.



“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished. It’s been an honor to carry out the mission on behalf of our membership and the industry as a whole. I am super excited to bring new ideas and fresh energy to the IDSA with the new Executive Director,” stated Smith. “I can’t wait to see what’s to come and the many successes to follow. I look forward to my next adventure, which will include a lot more travel and cycling, and continuing to contribute to the mission of the IDSA.”

About the Executive Director Position

The IDSA is bringing the best and the brightest in identity and cybersecurity together to make the online world a safer place. The Executive Director will be at the forefront of an exciting and impactful trend in the cybersecurity community. The position reports to the Executive Advisory Board and is responsible for overseeing the strategic plan, programs, and administration of the organization. Learn more about the Executive Director position or join the mission .

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources. For more information please visit www.idsalliance.org and to learn more about memberships, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/membership/ .