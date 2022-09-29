Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Modems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cable Modems Market to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2026

Cable modems are an evolutionary response to the growing technology demand for alternate internet connectivity. Cable modems are used mainly for delivering broadband Internet access as cable Internet services by utilizing the high bandwidth offered by RFoG and HFC network. The growing demand for high speed Internet services from both residential and commercial sectors, expanding Internet user base, and the growing digitalization process especially in emerging economies is supporting demand for cable modem equipment.

The rapid rise in IPTV subscriber base and the escalating demand for high speed broadband services are fueling growth for the external cable modems market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cable Modems estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period.



Cable modem along with wireless router plays an important role in enabling customers to exploit the high-speed broadband service. These systems match the broadband service with requirements of customers. Cable modems available on the market are classified on the basis of Data over Cable Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS), which covers 1.x, 2.x and 3.x levels.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

The Cable Modems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. In North America, the prospects for cable modem equipment remains high due to the continuous rise in smart homes and the transforming corporate culture that supports BYOD trend in enterprises. The rapid rise in demand for high-speed Internet connectivity to support the needs of households and enterprises alike, especially in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, is supporting demand for cable modem equipment in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing IT industry and the escalating demand for IPTV services are also expected to support growth of the cable modems market in the region.



Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured):

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Askey Computer Corporation

CastleNet Technology, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

CommScope

D-Link Corporation

Lindsay Broadband Inc

Netgear, Inc

Technicolor SA

Texas Instruments

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd

Ubee Interactive

Zoom Telephonics, Inc

Zyxel Communications Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for High Speed Broadband Services Spurs Growth

Increase in Cable Broadband Subscriber Base Presents Opportunity for Cable Modem Equipment Demand

Rise in Internet User Base and Digitalization Trend Augurs Well for Cable Modem Equipment Market

Increasing Penetration of IoT Boosts Demand for Cable Modems

Use of Cable Modem Technology for Improving Entertainment & Information Services over PCs & Smart TVs Fuel Market Prospects

Expanding IPTV Subscriber Base Widens Growth

Trend towards Smart Homes Drives Installations of Cable Modem Equipment

Rise in Smart Device Usage Trend in Small Scale Enterprises Drives Need for Cable Modem Equipment

Roll out of Cable Modems for Higher Speeds

Recent Product Developments

Advent of Cable Modems over CATV Networks Presents Growth Opportunities

5G Network Technology: A Viable Alternative to Cable Modems?

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



