In 2021, the immunodeficiency diseases segment will likely hold the market's largest share. Moreover, the same segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases and the increasing geriatric population fuel the overall market growth.

According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), over 200 different types of primary immune deficiency diseases (PIDDs) affect about 500,000 people in the US.The rare genetic diseases can be chronic, weak, and expensive to treat.



Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) is an autoimmune bleeding disorder characterized by abnormally low levels of platelets, a situation referred to as thrombocytopenia.According to the Rare Diseases Organization, around 200,000 ITP cases are recorded worldwide annually.



Further, according to the United Nations Population Division, World Population Prospects 2019, Asian and European countries have some of the world’s oldest populations aged 65 and over.Japan being at the top with 28%, followed by Italy at 23%.



Furthermore, Finland, Portugal, and Greece are among the top five countries with aged population under 22%. Many of the patients treated with IVIG are above the age of 60 years. With aging, the ability to produce T-cells to fight diseases gets significantly reduced. Thus, an older person’s body is easily prone to several infections and diseases, which increases the demand for immune therapies that involve the use of IVIg. Thus, the rise in immunodeficiency diseases and the increasing geriatric population globally bolster the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin market.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the type, the intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into IgG, IgM, IgA, IgE, and IgD.The IgG type immunoglobulin segment will hold the largest market share in 2021.



However, the handheld segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its wide application of IgG in treating several disorders.Based on application, the intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and others.



In 2021, the immunodeficiency diseases segment will likely hold the market’s largest share. Moreover, the same segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028 due to the rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases and increasing FDA approvals for IVIg products to treat immunodeficiency.

Based on distribution channel, the intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and others.In 2021, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the retail pharmacy segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028, owing to the expansions of retail pharmacies and the shift of consumer behavior towards organized retail pharmacies that offer high-quality drugs and medicines.Based on end user, the intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.



In 2021, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market. Further, the specialty clinics segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028, owing to the advances in specialty clinics for offering quick and accurate IgRT to patients.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Geographical Overview

North America holds the largest share of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market, whereas Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. The market in North America is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising number of immunodeficiencies and autoimmune diseases, growing research & development activities on IVIg, and rising demand for advanced therapies to treat disease factors propelling the market growth in this region.

During 2022–2028, Asia Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market.The market in the region is expected to grow significantly in countries, including China, India, and Japan, in the coming years.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow due to the rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of immune deficiency disorders, and increasing adoption of immunoglobulin-based therapies for the treatment of primary immune deficiencies. Therefore, the region holds huge potential for the intravenous immunoglobulin market players to grow during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most R&D intensive industries in the US.The research-based industry allocates around 15–20% of revenues to R&D activities and invests more than US$ 50 billion in R&D annually.



The US is the global leader in innovative R&D investments, and the country produced over half of the world’s new molecules in the last decade. As per the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), in 2019, North America accounted for 48.7% of global pharmaceutical sales, compared with 22.9% for Europe. 62.3% of sales of new medicines launched during 2014–2019 were in the US market, which accounted for 18.4% in the European market.

As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is a major and rising player in the global pharmaceuticals industry.The country is the world’s largest trader of generic medications, accounting for about 20% of the worldwide supply by volume.



It supplies around 60% of the global vaccination demand.The Indian pharmaceutical industry is worth US$ 42 billion and ranks 3rd in terms of volume and 13th in terms of value across the world.



Further, Japan is one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world.According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)’s Annual Pharmaceutical Production Statistics, the Japanese market for prescription and nonprescription pharmaceuticals in 2020 was US$107 billion.



Thus, the growing pharmaceutical industry worldwide is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the intravenous immunoglobulin market in the coming years.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Globocan, World Bank Data, National Health Service (NHS), National Library of Medicine (NLM), and European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) are a few secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global intravenous immunoglobulin market.

