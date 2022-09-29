The natural food colors market is projected to reach US$ 3.17 billion by 2028 from US$ 2.10 billion in 2022

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Food Colors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Form, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321055/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, rapid urbanization, a modern lifestyle, and a rise in consumer spending are changing their overall eating habits.



In many urban areas, the growing trend of packaged food products is contributing to natural food colors market growth.Natural food colors are safer to consume and add nutritional value to the food.



Natural food colors also have antioxidants which help reduce the risk of many diseases. One of the main drivers of the natural food colors market is the increasing consumer proclivity toward clean label products.



People prefer natural food colors to avoid the drawbacks of synthetic food colors.Synthetic food colors have a chemical composition which destroys the nutrients in the food.



They can also cause skin irritation and eczema, intestinal upset and breathing problems.Natural food colors are easy to use, have superior stability, and enhance the appearance of food.



Additionally, the presence of antioxidants in natural food colors is the reason for its high demand.Furthermore, manufacturers are launching new products which provide different colors to the food and are safer to consume.



With expanding population and rising health awareness, demand for healthy food products surged at phenomenal rates. The increase in the number of health-conscious millennials is anticipated to fuel the demand for organic and natural food additives. Rising disposable income and improving lifestyles are the key factors driving the global natural food colors market. Moreover, the availability of various products at multiple retail channels at affordable prices is fueling the demand for natural food colors.



Based on type, the global natural food colors market is segmented into carmine, anthocyanins, caramel, curcumin, annatto, carotenoids, chlorophyll, and others.In 2021, the carotenoids segment accounted for the largest revenue share, and the anthocyanins segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



In terms of form, the global natural food colors market is segmented into liquid & gel and powder.In 2021, the liquid & gel segment accounted for the largest revenue share.



Based on application, the global natural food colors market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, sauces; dressings; and condiments, RTC and RTE products, meat; poultry; and seafood, and others. In 2021, the beverages segment accounted for the largest revenue share.



By region, the natural food colors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2021, Europe held the largest share of the market.



However, Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific natural food colors market is the fastest growing region.The region is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market in the region is growing significantly due to the surging consumer awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic food colors.Moreover, continuous efforts of confectionery brands in Asia Pacific to phase out all artificial colors from their product portfolio will continue to work to the advantage of natural food colors market growth.



Furthermore, the demand for food with natural ingredients and clean labels is increasing in almost all regions.Clean-label products are organic, natural, non-GMO, and minimally processed consumer-friendly products.



The increasing health awareness among consumers is driving the demand for natural and clean-label products, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the natural food color market. Consumers are becoming inclined toward clean-label products as they are becoming more aware of synthetic ingredients and their negative effects. This will drive them to adopt products and diets with clean-label ingredients. The increase in demand for clean label products will ultimately lead to the growth of the natural food colors market.



Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sensient Technologies, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Döhler Group, BASF SE, Naturex S.A, Aromata Group, Givaudan, Dupont, Oterra A/S, and Mane KANCOR are among the key players operating in the natural food colors market. These companies provide a wide range of product portfolios for the market. The companies in developing regions are providing lucrative market growth opportunities. Market players are developing high-quality, innovative products to meet customer requirements.



The overall size of the global natural food colors market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the natural food colors market.





