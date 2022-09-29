Silica Sand Market Worth USD 266573 million by 2027 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Pune, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silica Sand market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Silica Sand market during 2022-2027. Silica Sand market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

The global Silica Sand market size was valued at USD 232361.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.32% during the forecast period, reaching USD 266573.0 million by 2027.

Global Silica Sand Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Below 70 mesh

70-100 mesh

100-120 mesh

120-200mesh

Above 200mesh

Applications: -

Glass Industry

Gas and Oil Industry (hydraulic fracturing)

Foundry Industry

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Emerge Energy Services

Smart Sand, Inc.

SCR-Sibelco

Tochu

EUROQUARZ GmbH

CCRMM

Mitsubishi Corporation

Quarzwerke GmbH

Toyota Tsusho

Hi-Crush Inc.

Badger Mining Corporation

Pioneer Natural Resources

US Silica Holdings

Key Benefits of Silica Sand Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Silica Sand Market

TOC of Silica Sand Market Research Report: -

1 Silica Sand Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Silica Sand Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Silica Sand Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Silica Sand Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Silica Sand Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Silica Sand Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Silica Sand Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

