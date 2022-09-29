The EMEA Secondary Macronutrients Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2022 - 2027)

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EMEA Secondary Macronutrients Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321514/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, countries in West Africa depend on fertilizer imports from Russia and Belarus, and disruption in supplies from these countries consequently resulted in higher prices.



The secondary macronutrient type includes magnesium (Mg), sulfur (S), and calcium (Ca). The absence of these secondary nutrients stunts the growth of crops. Thus, manufacturers are utilizing secondary nutrient fertilizer that provides flexible options for applications, including pre-plant, starter, side-dress, and fertigation. Consequently, this factor is driving the demand among the farmers in the EMEA region for better crop production. Further, the increase in cereals, fruits, and vegetable production coupled with the growing health awareness in the EMEA countries are also contributing to the market growth.



Among the various macronutrients present in Africa, calcium is anticipated to register the fastest growth owing to the growing use of calcium in plants in their developing stage. The usage of calcium helps improve the health of the soil and enhances its nutrient intake of the soil. As well the use of calcium also ensures faster and greater root mass and better growth of plants.



The active participation of various key players in the are enhancing their existing product line by blending elemental sulfur, calcium, and magnesium with other fertilizers to improve the yield of the resulting blended fertilizers is expected to accelerate the adoption of secondary macronutrients in the region.



Key Market Trends

Secondary Macronutrients Ensure Healthy Plant Growth



In recent years, due to rigorous farming practices using primary macronutrients, the plants have suffered from secondary micronutrient deficiencies in Europe. Although required in small quantities, secondary macronutrients are highly effective in ensuring the healthy growth of plants. The presence of calcium in plants helps to provide the necessary structural support for the plant cell. Likewise, magnesium is required for photosynthesis as it stimulates the enzymes required for plant growth. Lastly, sulfur is also necessary for moderate quantities, and it helps plants to develop chlorophyll and protein synthesis.



Though required in small quantities, secondary macronutrients are highly effective in ensuring the healthy growth of plants. The presence of calcium in plants helps to provide the necessary structural support for the plant cell. Likewise, magnesium is required for photosynthesis as it stimulates the enzymes required for plant growth.



The demand for increasing agricultural yield to meet the requirements of the growing population further boosts the growth of the secondary macronutrient market in EMEA countries. In the agriculture industry, magnesium salt is included as a fertilizer in the soil to correct its magnesium deficiency. Farmers who produce cash crops and vegetables severely depend on the magnesium-rich earth to create appropriate crop growth conditions. The salt also has high demand from plant nurseries for the efficient development of potted plants. The EMEA countries’ population growth coupled with rising disposable income in developing economies has resulted in dietary changes, hence acting as an EMEA secondary macronutrient market driver.



Middle East to Register Fastest Growth



According to the UAE Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW) and Environmental Agency - Abu Dhabi, the soil of the country is considered one of the most challenging soils in the world. Further, land degradation in the region is increasing salinization, sand violation, waterlogging, and loss of productive topsoil, which, in turn, is encouraging the use of fertilizers that are rich in secondary macronutrients. The manufacturers are offering secondary fertilizers that provide flexible options for application, including pre-plant, starter, side-dress, or fertigation. These are generally compatible with pesticides. Therefore, this factor is driving the demand for secondary macronutrient fertilizers among the farmers in the EMEA region for better yield.



In 2019, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) developed a new product called urea calcium sulfate (UCS), which is the first of a kind fertilizer product that uses the by-product calcium sulfate. UCS is a stable fertilizer that delivers nitrogen along with secondary macronutrients, calcium, and sulfur to the crops. The commercial trial of this product was successfully conducted by the company at the Ibn Al-Baytar plant in 2019. Thus, with the increased demand for secondary nutrients because of the increasing crop cultivation, the use of secondary macronutrients are anticipated to increase in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape

The EMEA Secondary Macronutrients market is fragmented. The key players in the market studied are involved in several strategies, like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, product innovations, and expansions, to increase their market share and get exposed to new ideas and perspectives to increase their market dominance. In terms of market share, Yara International ASA, Eurochem Group AG, and K+S Company dominate the market studied.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321514/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________