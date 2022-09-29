$3+ Bn Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market to Grow at 13.5% CAGR, Globally, by 2028 - Demand for Medical Implants and Rising Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Coating Type, Device Type, Material [Metallic Coatings and Non-Metallic Coatings], Application, and End User”, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market size is expected to grow from $1.59 Billion in 2021 to $3.85 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2028.





Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.59 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3.85 Billion in 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 266 No. of Tables 191 No. of Charts & Figures 95 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Coating Type, Device Type, Material Type, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered The Dow Company; Biointeraction; PPG Industries, Inc; Microban International, Sciessent LLC; Specialty Coating System Inc.; AST Products; Covalon Technologies, Inc.; Hydromer Inc.; DSM. Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country

Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

A few of the key players operating in the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market are The Dow Company; Biointeraction; PPG Industries, Inc; Microban International, Sciessent LLC; Specialty Coating System Inc.; AST Products; Covalon Technologies, Inc.; Hydromer Inc.; and DSM. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In May 2021, Hydromer announced that it had been selected as the key coatings and services partner for Avinger, Inc's intravascular image-guided, catheter-based systems for diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).

The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players, along with their developments. The growth of the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is primarily attributed to the increasing use and demand for medical implants and the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). However, the tedious regulatory approval of antimicrobial coating products is hampering the market growth. The antibacterial coatings segment to lead under coating material segment in antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market during 2022–2028.





In 2021, North America dominated the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market. The US is one of the major countries mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of HAIs and the need for developing antimicrobial coatings on medical devices. For instance, as per the US Department of Health and Human Services data, 1 out of every 25 hospitalized patients is affected by HAIs in the US. In North American hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated that HAIs account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths yearly.

Further, market players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies for market development, such as product launches. For instance, on November 15, 2021, Dow, announced the introduction of solvent-free SYL-OFF SL 184 Coating, which is solvent-free and more energy efficient because less energy per square meter is required to produce the same quantity of release liner.

Increasing Use and Demand of Medical Implants:

With the increasing number of medical procedures and demand for advanced devices, the threat of high-risk infections from superbugs, such as MRSA, Clostridium difficile, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, is also increasing. Implant-associated Infections (IAIs) due to medical implants account for an increasing number of deaths and high medical costs. For instance, in a study published in the National Library of Medicine (NLM) in 2020, entitled "Implant-Associated Infections: A Review of the Safety of Cardiac Implants," more than 30% of patients with left ventricular assist devices developed IAIs. The most frequently isolated bacteria were S. aureus (45.4%), and the least were coagulase-negative Staphylococcus (CONS) (5.2%). Enterobacteriaceae members constituted 24.6%, and P. aeruginosa was 13.7%. Further, approximately 5.2% of patients suffered IAIs caused by Candida species.





The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and other conditions among consumers is leading to a surge in the knee and hip implants. For instance, according to the data published by the CDC, osteoarthritis affects over 32.5 million US adults annually. Additionally, as per the American Joint Replacement Registry 2021, approximately 2.4 million hip and knee surgeries were performed in 2021, representing an 18.3% increase in total procedural volume compared to 2020. Patients with osteosynthetic implants around the hip and knee show higher infection rates after joint arthroplasty. For instance, a study published in the National Library of Medicine (NLM) in 2019, titled "Clinically Asymptomatic Patients Show a High Bacterial Colonization Rate of Osteosynthetic Implants Around the Knee but Not the Hip," revealed that staphylococci are the most common causative agents of periprosthetic joint infections. Thus, antimicrobial coating technology appears to be the most proficient means of improving infection control in a healthcare setting. There is a wide variety of coating technologies and antimicrobial agents for medical devices and surgical implants, ensuring the disinfection of surfaces.

Furthermore, the increasing number of medical implant procedures is directly dependent on the infection rates. For instance, according to The Center Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care & Research, by 2030, the total number of knee replacement surgeries is projected to grow to 3.5 million procedures per year. Further, half of American adults will develop knee osteoarthritis in at least one knee in their lifetime.

Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market: Segmental Overview

Based on coating type, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into antibacterial coatings, antiviral coatings, and others. In 2021, the antibacterial coatings segment accounted for the largest market share, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Based on device type, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into catheters, implantable devices, surgical instruments, and other devices. The catheter segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on material, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is bifurcated into metallic coating and non-metallic coating. The metallic coating segment is further segmented into copper coatings, silver coatings, and other metallic coatings. The non-metallic coating is subsegmented into polymeric coatings, organic coatings, and other non-metallic coatings. Further, the metallic coating segment held a larger market share in 2021, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.





Based on application, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into catheters, implantable devices, surgical instruments, and other devices. The cardiovascular segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









