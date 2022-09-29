iToken - Introducting brand-new crypto wallet to Web3.0

Beijing, China, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iToken the new mobile based crypto wallet gets funder by Huobi. People may not have heard of iToken, but they must need a easy-use crypto wallet in Web3.0, which has user-friendly interface that is easy for beginner to navigate. Unlike other cryptocurrency wallet who focus on user experience of the main use of wallet, sending and receiving crypto, iToken has more unique features that make it more educational and the best choice for beginner to use.



Though iToken is a brand-new mobile based hot crypto wallet, which was funded by Huobi, but it enables users to store, buy, exchange cryptocurrencies as basic, and also provides cloud wallet with multi chain supported and a huge number of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, USDT, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Sol, XRP, and others about 50 cryptocurrencies supported. This allows users to manage their crypto asset in just one wallet without need others for more than one-chain needed use, unlike wallets like Metamask, which support mainly Ethereum ERC20 tokens.

Talking about the features, except the support of heaps of cryptocurrencies from different blockchains, iToken integrated the fiat on-ramps with third-party providers, including Mercuryo, Banxa, Xanpool, and Simplex. On-ramp or Buy Crypto is a service that allows for the exchange of fiat currenies, such as US dollars, Euros, etc., which is the most accessible method of access from Web2 to Web3 or to cryptocurrencies. iToken fiat on-ramp adoption allow users from U.S. and Europe, Middle East and SouthEast Aisa to securely exchange over 50+ crypto, 35+ fiat currencies and 16+ payment methods. iToken still integrate with more third-party providers such as Transak, Wyre, and Ramp.Network to provide more convenience to have more easy fiat payment access and benefit for more users.

Moreover, iToken provides real-time data like aggregator platforms, which users can easily check the data flow for DApp and NFT and the whole market. This is friendly to beginners for receiving more in-deep insights of current market. Especially for NFT Data function, users can track different column of the data need and have a selection of the field interested to generate a NFT Data poster directly and share with other

iToken's vision is to build up the loglin layer of Web3 navigation and exploration with adoption of more services available with NFT marketplace, fiat off-ramps, social connection features and much more. It will provide a more user-friendly platform and tools integrated with Web3 services in reflexive manner.





