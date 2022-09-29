The Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market size is expected to reach $19 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 37.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322410/?utm_source=GNW

at the customer’s premises. To replace heavy-duty CPEs with lightweight ones and move common operations and sophisticated traffic processing into POP (points-of-presence) or a centralized Datacenter, network devices are virtualized utilizing the ETSI NFV framework.



It may provide numerous services to lines of business that need various physical devices from various vendors due to the vCPE solution. The technology speeds up service activation while providing enormous CapEx and OpEx savings for hundreds of remote locations. The most popular use case for network function emulation has come to be the vCPE solution.



To dynamically alter the capacity in response to client demand, several service providers (CSP, MSP), system integrators, and businesses (with distributed locations like Retail Branch offices, and ATMs) have embraced vCPE. Enterprises can receive network services including routing, firewall security, and connection for virtual private networks by using software rather than specialized hardware through the use of virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE).



By virtualizing CPE, service providers can significantly streamline and speed up the delivery of services by remotely setting and managing devices and enabling customers to order new services or make on-demand changes to existing ones. Customer premises equipment (CPE) is often comprised of specialized hardware devices owned by providers and installed at branch office locations. Deploying additional services can be time-consuming and costly because providers must dispatch network specialists onsite to deliver and set up CPE.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 has had an impact on the market, according to the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment Market Report. COVID-19 has caused grief in 215 nations. Lockdowns have been implemented by nations to combat their harmful impacts, which have hurt the virtual customer premises equipment market. Operations in a few crucial industries, including BFSI, IT, healthcare, government & public sector, manufacturing, and others have been seriously hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it is anticipated that this factor will have a minor market influence across all worldwide industries. The market segment for virtual CPE has benefited from the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors



Network Virtualization Adoption In Businesses



Virtualization is a prime example of how quickly technology is developing. One of the most widely used computing technologies is virtualization. The use of virtualization is spreading beyond servers, according to the 2020 State of Virtualization Technology. By 2021, Spiceworks predicts that application and storage virtualization will be used by more than half of all organizations worldwide. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that application virtualization would increase. By 2021, it is also projected that desktop and data & network virtualization usage would grow by double digits.



Minimization Of Dependence On Hardware



The majority of people on the planet are reliant on digital devices and require a constant internet connection. In the past two years of the Coronavirus pandemic, increasing reliance on digital processes has occurred, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) poll. Hardware virtualization has become popular as a result of the decrease in hardware dependence brought about by software and virtualization. The process used to build virtual representations of real desktops and operating systems is called hardware virtualization.



Market Restraining Factors



Concerns About Security In Network Virtualization



In recent years, virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) has grown in popularity. It makes it possible to build network infrastructures that are customized to the requirements of various network applications. It helps create ideal conditions for creating and testing fresh designs and protocols. Network virtualization has a wide range of applications; however, the shared usage of communication channels and routing devices raises several security-related issues.



Component Outlook



On the basis of Components, the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market is divided into Solutions/tools and Service. The service segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market in 2021. Professional and managed services make up the services offered in the vCPE market, which are essential to the efficient and effective operation of the network infrastructure.



Deployment Type Outlook



On the basis of Deployment Type, the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market is bifurcated into On-Premises, and Cloud. The on-premise segment garnered the highest revenue share in the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market in 2021. The vCPE VNFs at the customer’s premises support additional functionality including IPAM, NAT, Firewall, and QoS Policies. Traffic between the customer’s control plane and data plane is sent across a dedicated link that belongs to the service provider.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on the Organization Size, the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market is divided into Large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market in 2021. Due to their features, functions, and low cost, vCPE systems are more often adopted by SMEs. vCPE is crucial in all business sectors, including SMEs and major corporations.







Verticals Outlook



By Verticals, the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market is segmented into Data Centers and Telecom Service Providers, BFSI, IT, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, and Others. The healthcare segment registered a promising revenue share in the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market in 2021. The various types of specialized hospital information systems used by many healthcare organizations include electronic health record (EHR) systems, e-prescribing systems, practice management support networks, clinical decision support, radiology information systems, and computerized physician order entry systems.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region acquired a promising revenue share in the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market in 2021. due to significant expenditures on smart city and infrastructure initiatives. The area shows a convergence of a population with strong growth rates, emerging economies, and rising internet and mobile penetration.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Juniper Networks, Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell Corporation, Ericsson AB, NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market



Nov-2021: Ericsson acquired Vonage, enterprise cloud services enterprise. Through this expansion, the company aimed to develop its existence in the wireless industry and enlarge its international portfolio.



Nov-2021: Ericsson introduced its Intelligent Automation Platform, service control, and orchestration product that allows any mobile network to be intelligently automated. The new solution would work across new and living 4G and 5G radio access networks (RAN) and would sustain various vendors and RAN technologies, such as purpose-built and Open RAN. Additionally, Ericsson aimed to deliver consumers with an open platform that allows operating effectiveness, improves consumer experience, and propels service innovation.



Mar-2021: Cisco acquired Acacia Communications, a Massachusetts-based business. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to reinforce its adherence to optics as one of those crucial building blocks that would improve Cisco’s ’Internet for the Future’ strategy with supreme coherent optical solutions for consumers.



Mar-2021: Ericsson unveiled Ericsson Open Lab, a new area to collaborate and innovate with dominating Ericsson Cloud RAN consumers. The new Ericsson Open Lab allows fast and interactive cooperation that delivers innovation to complete current RAN solutions. Additionally, Ericsson Open Lab also aims to support service providers to follow and discover new deployment and 5G service case scenarios, as well as develop chances to expand automation and decrease manual intervention.



Jan-2021: Cisco took over Banzai Cloud, a privately held corporation headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. With this acquisition, the Banzai Cloud team expands Cisco’s abilities and expertise through its established experience with entire end-to-end cloud-native application development, runtime, deployment, and protection workflows.



Jan-2021: Cisco introduced The Catalyst 8000, Catalyst 8500 Edge Platform, Catalyst 8300 Edge Platform, Catalyst 8000V Edge Software, new devices in its Catalyst 8000 Edge series. The new device contains a 5G cellular gateway, two Virtual CPE Edge units, and a heavy-duty aggregation router, all developed to sustain SD-WAN networking. Additionally, an uprise path from several of Cisco’s ISR and ASR routers, the Catalyst 8000 line is created for SD-WAN, multi-cloud, security, and analytics for managing traffic that is distributed within the cloud.



Dec-2020: IBM completed its acquisition with Instana, the foremost company observability, and application performance monitoring medium. With this acquisition, Instana reinforces IBM’s Watson AIOps portfolio with this constant stream of information, resulting in higher-quality advice from its AI models.



Aug-2020: Cisco took over ThousandEyes, a network intelligence company. Through this acquisition, Cisco’s reinforce in network and application performance, integrated with transperancy into the internet allowed by ThousandEyes, now permits consumers to have an end-to-end view into the digital delivery of services and applications over the internet. Additionally, this mixture allows consumers to identify weaknesses and enhance network and application performance across industry and cloud networks. Moreover, Cisco would comprise ThousandEyes abilities across Cisco’s soul Enterprise Networking and Cloud, and AppDynamics offering.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Vertical



• Data Centers & Telecom Service Providers



• BFSI



• Government & Defense



• IT



• Manufacturing



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Others



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• SMEs



By Deployment Type



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Component



• Solutions/Tools



o Security & Compliance



o Application & Controller Platform



o Virtual Routers



o Virtual Switches



o Infrastructure Management & Orchestration



• Service



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Dell Corporation



• Ericsson AB



• NEC Corporation



• Intel Corporation



• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



• Verizon Communications, Inc.



