Global Dental Flap Surgery Market Report 2022: Rise in Prevalence of Periodontitis Disease Bolsters Sector

The global dental flap surgery market size is expected to reach USD 8.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. A rise in the prevalence of periodontal disease, an increase in awareness about oral hygiene, and growing demand for dental flap surgery for periodontal disease treatment are the key factors that boost the growth of the industry.

The demand for triangular flap surgery is expected to witness a rise during the forecast period due to the high adoption rate. The COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the number of dental surgical procedures due to the restrictions imposed by the governments.

An increase in the number of patients suffering from periodontal disease is anticipated to drive the industry's growth over the years to come. Periodontal flap surgery is a simple gum surgery under local anesthesia. It is indicated for conditions, such as mid-root perforation repair, repair of cervical defects, such as root perforations, root caries, and resorption.

Patient satisfaction, wound healing and good visibility in roots are among the key factors responsible for the growth of the industry. The North American region held the largest revenue share in the year 2021 due to the growing R&D activities in dentistry and preventive approaches toward oral care & hygiene.

Dental Flap Surgery Market Report Highlights

Triangular flap emerged as the largest surgery type segment in 2021 due to an increase in the number of triangular flap surgeries performed across the globe

The rectangular flap type segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The growth can be attributed to the fact that this type of surgery reduces retraction tension and provides maximum access & visibility

Based on end-users, the dental clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021

It is also expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to a rise in the number of dental flap surgeries performed in dental clinics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness of Oral Hygiene

Rise in Prevalence of Periodontitis Disease

Booming Dental Tourism

Market Restraints

Lack of Insurance Coverage Policies

