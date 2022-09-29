The Global USB Cable Market size is expected to reach $41.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 17.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global USB Cable Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Industry, By Functionality, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322405/?utm_source=GNW

An industry standard, USB defines the connections, cables, and protocol requirements for interfacing computers, peripheral devices, and other computers as well as for communication, connection, and power supply. There are 14 different types of connectors for use with USB gear, out of which USB-C is the newest one.



The USB interface is self-configuring, thus the user is not required to set up interrupts, input/output addresses, or direct memory access channels, or to change the device’s settings for speed or data type. Since USB connectors are standardized at the host, most outlets are compatible with peripherals. The USB standard does away with the need to create exclusive interfaces for new peripherals. A USB interface can be set up to execute background transfers of large amounts of data with minimal impact on system resources or to give the greatest attainable latency for time-critical functions. The USB interface is universal, with no signal lines reserved for a single device’s function.



Most portable electronics use USB largely for charging, including cellphones, eBook readers, and tiny tablets. It’s now simple to get replacement power outlets at home improvement/renovation stores with USB ports built-in, eliminating the need for a USB power adapter because USB charging has become so widely used. Serial and parallel connections have mostly been superseded by USB, which is now widely used on a variety of devices.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a margin of influence has developed in the USB cable market. For market participants, obtaining raw materials is one of their top priorities, with time and shipping prices as the two main factors. However, COVID-19 had little to no effect on the growth of the USB cable market because there was a significant increase in demand for USB cable products following the pandemic. The pandemic negatively affected the computer peripheral devices industry, as many countries restricted the opening of public places including offices. The IT & telecommunication industry also suffered losses during COVID.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing data usage and utilization of electronic gadgets



Government support for the production of smartphones is progressively increasing. Imports of smartphones raise the price of cell phones, preventing their widespread use. By offering lucrative incentives, many nations support domestic smartphone production. In addition, a lot of excellent phones with a variety of features have just lately hit the market. These alluring mobile phones are more likely to be purchased, but security is still a major problem. Apart from smartphones, the rising usage of laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles is also resulting in increased sales of USB cables and ports.



Market is flowing with the launch of technologically improved products



In order to connect computers, networking hardware, and other electronic devices that serve as the cornerstone of the digital world, leading market players employ the necessary techniques to increase performance and quality from desktops to critical infrastructure. These chargers plug into regular AC outlets and contain USB-C ports for connecting device charging cables. With power capacities of 40W, 50W, and 60W, respectively, and using gallium nitride technology, the models are U280-W01-40C1, U280-W01-50C1, and U280-W01-60C1-G.



Market Restraining Factor



Significant security concerns and increase in cybercrimes through USB cables



Any wire that carries out an unanticipated or undesirable purpose is considered malevolent. USB cables are where the majority of harmful capabilities are located. The main malicious activities include audio eavesdropping, GPS tracking, and data exfiltration. The most dangerous malicious cables gain access to a user’s desktop, laptop, or cell phone. The first pieces to disappear are user names and passwords. The connection is used as a fulcrum to attack other networked computers and databases. An outside hacker can manage everything remotely using nearby Wi-Fi, a smartphone, and the internet.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the USB cable market is segmented into type A, type B, and type C. The type C segment procured a significant revenue share in the USB cable market in 2021. These rectangular plugs and receptacles, which are frequently referred to as USB-C, have four rounded corners. There are just USB 3.1 Type C plugs, receptacles, and cables available, although there are adapters for USB 3.0 and 2.0 connectors as well. Its symmetrical construction, enables it to be inserted into the receptacle in either direction. On smartphones and other devices, they are increasingly being used.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the USB cable market is classified into smartphone, camera, printer, scanner, computer, TV, and others. The smartphone segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the USB cable market in 2021. The main usage of USB cables in smartphones is found in power delivery. Though, the recent development of USB-OTG has boosted the segment growth. Earlier, transferring information from an external drive to a laptop and subsequently, a smartphone was the customary method. Now, the external drive can effectively be hosted by the smartphone because of USB OTG.



Industry Outlook



Based on industry, the USB cable market is fragmented into commercial, IT & telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, and industrial & others. The automotive segment garnered a significant revenue share in the USB cable market in 2021. The use of USB cables in cars to connect smartphones and other devices to automotive infotainment systems has an impact on device-consumer interaction and increases market revenue. The USB cables in automobiles are not only limited to connection, they are also able to charge the devices. Most manufacturers are incorporating the USB type C for faster data transfer rates and faster power delivery.



Functionality Outlook



On the basis of functionality, the USB cable market is divided into USB 1.x, USB 2.0, USB 3.x, and USB 4. The USB 2.0 segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the USB cable market in 2021. Its architecture maintained the low and full speed bandwidth range of USB 1.0. It might, however, produce a speed of 480 Mbit/s and be greatly enhanced. Both the full-speed and high-speed versions of 2.0 can handle data rates of up to 480 Mbps.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the USB cable market is categorized into USB data cable, USB charger, and Multifunctional USB cable. The type C segment procured a significant revenue share in the USB cable market in 2021. These rectangular plugs and receptacles, which are frequently referred to as USB-C, have four rounded corners. There are just USB 3.1 Type C plugs, receptacles, and cables available, although there are adapters for USB 3.0 and 2.0 connectors as well. Its symmetrical construction, enables it to be inserted into the receptacle in either direction. On smartphones and other devices, they are increasingly being used.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the USB cable market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American segment dominated the USB cable market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is attributable to the region’s widespread acceptance and market presence of smart computing devices. The rise in information and communication technology has propelled the segment’s growth. The rapidly expanding segment is also being fueled by new technology, declining consumer electronics prices, industrialization, as well as government efforts.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC (Tripp Lite), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Bose Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., National Instruments Corporation (Digilent, Inc.) and Future Technology Devices International Limited.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Type A



• Type B



• Type C



By Application



• Computer



• Smartphone



• Camera



• Printer



• Scanner



• TV



• Others



By Industry



• IT & Telecommunication



• Commercial



• Automotive



• Healthcare



• Industrial & Others



By Functionality



• USB 3.x



• USB 2.0



• USB 1.x



• USB 4



By Product Type



• USB Data Cable



• USB Charger



• Multifunctional USB Cable



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Panasonic Corporation



• Sony Corporation



• Nikon Corporation



• Eaton Corporation PLC (Tripp Lite)



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



• Bose Corporation



• Xilinx, Inc.



• National Instruments Corporation (Digilent, Inc.)



• Future Technology Devices International Limited



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322405/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________