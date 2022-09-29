NowVertical Group Named 2022 Best in Big Data by AI DevNetwork

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company is pleased to announce that NOW has won a 2022 AI TechAward for Best in Big Data AI. The 2022 AI TechAwards celebrate technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industry and by the global developer community.







The 2022 AI TechAwards are given out for 20 categories to celebrate technical innovation, adoption and reception in the AI & Machine Learning industry by the developer community. Judging and selection for AI DevWorld is conducted by their Advisory Board, which consists of industry veterans, experts and leaders from globally recognized AI and technology organizations. In 2022, AI DevWorld received hundreds of nominations and selected the NOW Privacy platform based on three criteria:

Attracting notable attention and awareness in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industry;

General regard and use by the developer & engineering community; and

Being a leader in its sector for innovation.



"We are proud to be selected as a best-in-class solution for Big Data AI," said Daren Trousdell, Chairman and CEO of NOW. "NOW Privacy allows organizations to discover, protect and innovate on their data in ways that haven’t been possible until now. By introducing domain-centric workflows and automations into a customer’s data governance approach, we’ve seen them transform operations and begin to make bolder decisions with the confidence of data. Our mission is to help organizations realize the promise of Big Data AI in their everyday experience. We couldn’t be more excited and proud to receive this honor recognizing our team's strides in this space.”

“NowVertical's NOW Privacy is a great example of the newest AI & Machine Learning technologies, allowing developers & engineers to build upon the burgeoning AI/ML industry. Today’s cloud-based software and hardware increasingly run on systems needing increased data and intelligence. NowVertical's win here at the 2022 AI TechAwards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the AI ecosystem,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of AI Dev World & the 2022 AI TechAwards.

NOW’s award will be presented at the 2022 AI TechAwards Ceremony on October 25, 2022 at the San Jose Convention Center during AI DevWorld, the largest Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Data Science development conference with tracks covering Open Source AI, AI for the Enterprise, NLP, MLOps/AIOps, Deep AI, Neural Networks, AI Frameworks, Data Science and Predictive Models.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, analytics, and VI software and solutions company growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

