Navitas Showcases Pure-Play WBG Solutions for EV at ECCE 2022

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As US auto sales are forecasted to be majority EV by 2030, Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company, will showcase industry-leading gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies at the IEEE Energy Conversion Congress & Expo (ECCE) in Detroit, Michigan (October 9th-13th).i



ECCE 2022 features both industry-driven and application-oriented technical sessions, as well as industry expositions and seminars in electrical and electromechanical energy conversion. It provides engineers, researchers, and professionals a perfect blend of state-of-the-art, technical prowess and commercial opportunities.

Navitas’ 650 V-rated GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense™ technology are optimized for the broad range of 400 V-rated EV battery applications and AC-interfacing. New Navitas GeneSiC 1200 V FETs and diodes address 800 V-rail applications for higher-power trucks, buses, and performance passenger cars. Navitas’ unique EV System Design Center provides complete platform designs to accelerate time-to-market, including a 3-in-1 800 V-rated bi-directional charger and DC-DC converter, with up to 18% weight savings, up to 20% energy savings, and up to 65% faster charging than competing solutions.

“Upgrading from legacy silicon to GaN and SiC accelerates EV adoption by two years,” said Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, senior director of marketing at Navitas Semiconductor. “ECCE is a critical forum for professionals working to optimize power conversion across the EV landscape, and a fertile environment for detailed discussions on new technology adoption.”

ECCE 2022 is at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226. Navitas will feature in a focus session on SiC and GaN applications in EV from 12.30 pm to 2.10 pm (EDT) on Monday 10th October.

To meet with Navitas at ECCE, please contact info@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), founded in 2014, is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company (and industry leader in GaN power ICs and SiC technology). GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million GaN units have been shipped to customers including Samsung, Dell, Lenovo, and Xiaomi, with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, ir@navitassemi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5e481b2-5939-41cb-a3d0-ad041d8ce900