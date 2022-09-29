PrimoHoagies Breaks Into New York with Ten Stores in Albany and Surrounding Counties

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstate New York, get ready for a hoagie takeover! PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls, announced today that is has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany, New York and surrounding counties. This marks the fast-growing brand’s debut in the state of New York, with at least two or three of the stores slated to open within the next year.



“Expanding into New York has been a huge, long-term goal for PrimoHoagies and we’re thrilled to reach this milestone as we continue our momentum of growth throughout the country,” said Nicholas Papanier Jr., owner, president, and CEO of PrimoHoagies. “New Yorkers are going to be instant fans of our truly authentic hoagies with one taste of the Primo difference. We can’t wait for hoagie mania to take over the state and to open the doors to many more locations in the years ahead!”

This announcement comes on the heels of 28 additional stores awarded earlier this month, which will expand the presence of PrimoHoagies into the New Orleans area and further into North Carolina, Florida, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas, another new state for the popular brand. With more than 140 stores planned to open in 2023, PrimoHoagies is making strong progress toward the goal of opening 300-350 locations in the next five years.

Using recipes passed down through the generations for its iconic hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. The casual restaurant’s diverse menu features a wide variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, chips, drinks, cookies, desserts, and more.

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company’s success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina.