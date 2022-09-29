Real Time Payments Market Worth USD 75000 million by 2027 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Time Payments market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Real Time Payments market during 2022-2027. Real Time Payments market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

The global Real Time Payments market size was valued at USD 13000.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 33.92% during the forecast period, reaching USD 75000.0 million by 2027.

Global Real Time Payments Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application.

Types: -

Person-to-Person (P2P)

Person-to-Business (P2B)

Business-to-Person (B2P)

Others

Applications: -

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and eCommerce

Energy and Utilities

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Fiserv

PayPal

Global Payments

IntegraPay

Nets

Intelligent Payments

Capegemini

Wirecard

Visa

Obopay

Apple

Mastercard

FSS

Montran

Worldline

Temenos

Key Benefits of Real Time Payments Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Real Time Payments Market

