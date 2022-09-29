The Global Ultrafast Lasers Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultrafast Lasers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Pulse Duration, By End User, By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322400/?utm_source=GNW

There are several aspects of the laser pulse that must be understood to perform reliable spectroscopic measurements, including pulse duration, pulse energy, spectral phase, and spectral shape.



Through measurements of autocorrelation or cross-correlation with another pulse that has been thoroughly characterized, information regarding pulse duration can be obtained. Frequency-resolved optical gating (FROG) and spectrum phase interferometry for direct electric-field reconstruction are two techniques that allow for a thorough analysis of pulses (SPIDER). The goal of pulse shaping is to precisely alter the pulses coming from the source, including their amplitude, phase, and length.



To increase the intensity of a pulse, chirped pulse amplification which consists of a pulse stretcher, amplifier, and compressor is typically used. During the amplification, it won’t alter the pulse’s duration or phase. By initially chirping the pulse in a nonlinear material and broadening the spectrum, pulse compression (shortening the pulse length) is made possible.



A compressor is then used to compensate for the chirp. In this situation, a fiber compressor is typically utilized. Optical modulators that subject a laser beam to Fourier transformations are referred to as pulse shapers. Modulators are also known as intensity modulators, phase modulators, polarization modulators, and spatial light modulators depending on which aspect of light is regulated.



Optical modulators are classified as Acoustic-optic modulators, Liquid crystal modulators, Electro-optic modulators, etc. depending on the modulation method. Each is devoted to a separate set of uses. By ionizing and collisional an electron, high harmonic generation (HHG), a nonlinear process, transforms intense laser energy from one single frequency to high harmonics of that frequency.



The introduction of numerous rules has also caused consumers to reduce their demand, which is disrupting the market for ultrafast lasers’ potential revenue as well as its supply chain. To promote the widespread use of ultrafast laser market trends, the government and the major market players are working together and investing in research and development. Additionally, businesses are expressing an interest in mergers and acquisitions that will boost their market share and contribute to the ultrafast laser market’s expected growth throughout the current forecast period.



More Accurate Measurement Of Dimensions



The need for a small, dependable electronic device was created by technological advancements in consumer electronics, computers, networking and telecom, transportation, healthcare, and consumer electronics. Such portable electronic devices demand great dimensional accuracy for components like displays. It is projected that there would be a rise in demand for the fabrication materials required to make high-performance semiconductor components. In high-speed, completely integrated applications like aerospace and some consumer electronics, the demand for compact equipment has expanded dramatically.



Innovation In Technology And Use Of Ultrafast Lasers In Various Industry Applications



Numerous industries are undoubtedly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but if things return to normal, it is anticipated that the economy will recoup. For instance, there will be a considerable change in the automotive industry toward electric vehicles (EVs), which will lead to a demand for ultrafast laser systems. Both the consumer electronics industry and the medical industry are seeing a similar trend. Many sectors are adopting ultrafast lasers due to their many benefits.



Complicated Manufacturing Processes



The market for ultrafast lasers is growing because of the need for increased dimensional accuracy and government policies that support them, but other issues, such as manufacturing challenges, are anticipated to limit the market growth. Handling these systems in an industrial setting needs technical proficiency due to their technological complexity, nonlinear effects during beam propagation, and interaction process. Therefore, despite the numerous benefits this technology claims to offer, it is commonly criticized for being delicate, expensive, and slow, which makes it difficult to implement into production processes.



Type Outlook



Based on the Type, the Ultrafast Lasers Market is divided into Titanium-Sapphire Lasers, Fiber Lasers, Mode-Locked Lasers, and Others. The fiber lasers segment acquired the highest revenue share in the ultrafast lasers market in 2021. It is because, for a variety of industrial manufacturing operations, such as welding, cutting, and additive manufacturing, fiber lasers are versatile and potent instruments. Due to the numerous healthcare systems that are using ultrafast fiber laser technology, the market for medical laser systems is expanding.



Pulse Duration Outlook



On the basis of Pulse Duration, the Ultrafast Lasers Market is segmented into Picosecond and Femtosecond. The femtosecond segment procured the largest revenue share in the ultrafast lasers market in 2021. It is because these lasers are being used more frequently in the field of portable electronics. Mobile phones, microprocessors, memory chips, and display panels are some examples of extremely complicated components.



Application Outlook



By Application, the Ultrafast Lasers Market is classified into Micromachining, Bio-Imaging, Scientific Research, Medical Device Fabrication, Cardiovascular Stent Manufacturing, and Others. The bio-imaging segment registered a significant revenue share in the ultrafast lasers market in 2021. Bioimaging refers to techniques that allow non-invasive real-time visualization of biological processes. The goal of bioimaging is to interfere with biological processes as little as possible. Additionally, it is frequently used to learn about the 3-D structure of the viewed specimen without physical disturbance.



End-User Outlook



Based on the End-User, the Ultrafast Laser Market is bifurcated into Consumer Electronics, Medical, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, and Others. The consumer electronics segment registered a substantial revenue share in the ultrafast lasers market in 2021. The manufacturing of electronics is still a very active sector. Rising consumer electronics demand and quickly evolving technical breakthroughs, which put pressure on OEMs to regularly produce new products on the market, are the main drivers of this industry.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Ultrafast Lasers Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region procured a promising revenue share in the ultrafast lasers market in 2021. It is because the electronics and automobile industries have a greater need for femtosecond fiber lasers. Due to technical improvements and the presence of numerous electronics OEMs in the region, particularly in nations like China and Japan, this region is predicted to have significant growth during the projection period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Lumentum Holdings, Inc., NKT Photonics A/S (NKT A/S), TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Coherent, Inc.(II-VI Incorporated), IMRA America, Inc. (Aisin Corporation), Amplitude Systemes, Clark-MXR, Inc., DPSS Lasers Inc., and Wuhan Huaray Precision Laser Co., Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in Ultrafast Lasers Market



Aug-2022: Lumentum took over NeoPhotonics Corporation, a leading manufacturer and developer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions. With this acquisition, Lumentum position itself for engaging growth possibilities produced by the digital transformation of life and work, which is effective relentless growth in the required volumes and performance of network and cloud infrastructure.



May-2022: Amplitude Laser came into a partnership with New Technology S.K., a foremost supplier of Lasers, Electro-Optics, and Optical Components. With this partnership, Newtech would be circulating nanosecond products developed by Amplitude in the US.



Apr-2022: Amplitude completed the acquisition of MW Technologies, a developer of optical fiber lasers in Portugal. This acquisition would allow Amplitude to advance its production ability and deliver an adequate response to international consumers. Additionally, MW Technologies’ name switches to Amplitude Portugal, evolving the organization’s 4th manufacturing area and R&D center across the world.



Apr-2022: Lumentum Holdings launched FemtoBladeTM, a new femtosecond laser system. The new FemtoBlade laser utilizes a modular structure that provides improved flexibility and high power at high recurrence rates which would allow faster processing and enhanced throughput for micromachining applications, such as engraving, OLED, ceramic, and glass cutting, PCB, and solar cell processing.



Feb-2022: Trumpf completed the acquisition of Active Fiber Systems, the fiber laser business located in Jena. This acquisition, would expand and achieve Trumpf’s living fiber laser portfolio, which is mostly focused on industrial applications such as precision welding and additive manufacturing.



Jan-2020: NKT Photonics introduced the SuperK FIANIUM range of pulsed supercontinuum lasers. The new SuperK FIANIUM is produced on the World’s best-selling supercontinuum laser and has elevated electronics and new fiber technology delivering improved performance and dependability.



Jun-2019: Amplitude launched Tangor 300, its brand-new high-performance laser. The new Tangor 300 is qualified for delivering energy of up to 1000µJ per pulse and a recurrence rate of up to 40MHz. Additionally, the new ultrafast laser would allow customers to multiplicate machining techniques through the perfect productivity and quality combination.



Apr-2018: NKT Photonics joined hands with RISE Acreo, Sweden’s research institute, and innovation partner. Through this collaboration, the companies focused on the expansion of silica glass for fiber lasers for more than a decade. Additionally, silica glass is a crucial element in high-performance optical fibers and fiber lasers.



