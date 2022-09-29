Outlook on the Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Target, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antibody drug conjugates market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.96% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are highly potent biological drugs comprising tumor-targeting antibodies, which are chemically attached to a cytotoxic effector molecule. They deliver cytotoxic anticancer agents to affected cells by connecting them to monoclonal antibodies (mAb) through biodegradable linkers and allowing sensitive bifurcation between healthy and diseased tissues.

They assist in increasing the cell-killing potential of mAb, enhancing drug tolerability, and limiting systematic exposure compared to standard chemotherapy bioactive compounds. At present, they are administered intravenously into the bloodstream to avoid gastric acid and proteolytic enzyme degradation of the mAb.



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Trends:

Due to sedentary lifestyles and the rising number of individuals who smoke and drink regularly, there is an increase in the prevalence of cancer around the world. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for cost-effective and successful cancer treatments, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the existing linkers often release payloads nonspecifically and lead to off-target toxicity, which severely affects the development of ADCs. As a result, leading players are continuously funding their research and development (R&D) projects to optimize the existing chemical triggers and develop novel chemical triggers to generate highly selective linkers.

They are also coming up with novel linker-antibody attachments to produce stable and homogenous ADCs and additional linker-payload attachments to allow the expansion of payloads. Moreover, they are focusing on improving the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion, which is creating a favorable market outlook.

Other major factors, including considerably improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about therapies available for cancer treatments, and the introduction of cleavable linker technology, are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ADC Therapeutics SA, Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, ImmunoGen Inc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Seagen Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global antibody drug conjugates market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antibody drug conjugates market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the target?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global antibody drug conjugates market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Linker

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Cytotoxic Agent

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Target

7.1 Antibody-Protein Toxin Conjugates

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Antibody-Chelated Radionuclide Conjugates

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Antibody-Small-Molecule Drug Conjugates

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Antibody-Enzyme Conjugates

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Lymphoma

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ovarian Cancer

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Lung Cancer

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Breast Cancer

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Brain Tumor

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospitals

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Specialized Cancer Centers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Academic Research Institutes

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Biotechnology Companies

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ADC Therapeutics SA

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Astellas Pharma Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 AstraZeneca plc

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Gilead Sciences Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 ImmunoGen Inc

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Pfizer Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Sanofi S.A.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Seagen Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.13 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

