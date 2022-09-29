The Global True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market size is expected to reach $243.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 34.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Price Band, By Sales Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06322395/?utm_source=GNW

A growing number of users are choosing Bluetooth earbuds over traditional earphones while they commute or work out as a result of the recent removal of the 3.5mm true wireless stereo earbuds jack design from many mobile phones.



Wireless earbuds have developed into a very compact size and cordless form factor due to the advancement of Bluetooth technology, which refers to as True Wireless Stereo (TWS). True Wireless Stereo (TWS) uses Bluetooth signals rather than wires or cords to transfer sound. TWS stands out from wireless accessories since it doesn’t rely on physical connections to media sources but still needs them to ensure that a device’s many components can communicate with one another.



Wireless sport stereo earbuds that are connected by a wire that runs around the user’s neck are an awesome example of this. However, accessories that make use of true wireless technology are just truly wireless. To connect to a media source device or to connect one speaker or earphone to another, they don’t need cords. Through Bluetooth chips, connectivity is achieved fully wirelessly.



Different TWS devices can connect to media sources in different ways depending on the brand and accessory in question. A single earbud is frequently used as the main link between the news outlet and the second earpiece in TWS true wireless stereo earbuds. An immersive surround-sound experience is created when earbud one transmits a signal to the source device, joins, and then the source device sends the same signal to earbud two.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic did not affect consumer demand, nevertheless, as a disproportionately larger portion of goods retailing was done online. Throughout the pandemic, the market’s steady growth has been maintained by the rising product demand for work-from-home/fitness activities. However, the COVID-19 pandemic saw a considerable surge in the production of several consumer gadgets. Consumer electronics were more in demand as a result of lockdown protocols. The consumer electronics sector grew exponentially as a result of the rise in popularity of smartphones, laptops, and personal computers.



Market Growth Factors



The Growing Popularity Of Wireless Earbuds Among Gaming And Sports Enthusiasts



Consumers growing emphasis on health and fitness is boosting the demand for smart devices to use while exercising. The popularity of video game consoles among sports fans and the growing demand for attractive wearable technology are driving the use of wireless earphones. True wireless earbuds have many advantages over conventional earphones, chief among them being their ease of usage for a multitude of activities.



True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Secure And Comfy



Even better, these earbuds typically have ergonomic designs for optimal comfort and a snugger fit, and they now have longer battery lives than in the past so they can last longer than just a few stops on the train before needing a quick charge. All of this painfully demonstrates one thing: going wireless is now more enticing than ever. Tech-savvy consumers are quickly embracing portable headphones with cutting-edge capabilities like noise-canceling and echo reduction.



Market Restraining Factors



Growing Products Demand That Are Counterfeit



Premium wireless earphones are becoming more and more popular. The largest obstacle for the market for wireless earbuds is the widespread availability of counterfeit goods. The desire for premium products from the top market participants may be hindered shortly as a result of the availability of forged goods in grey marketplaces at unbelievably low prices. Additionally, the growing popularity of smart and neckband wireless earbuds is another factor that could limit the market’s expansion.



Price Band Outlook



On the basis of Price Band, the True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market is divided into Below USD 100, USD 100-99, and Over USD 200. The USD 100-99 segment acquired the highest revenue share in the true wireless stereo earbuds market in 2021. It is because companies such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Jabra, among others, have significantly influenced the market share. Over the next few years, Apple Inc. is projected to maintain its leadership position in the global true wireless stereo earbuds market.



Sales Channel Outlook



Based on the Sales Channel, the True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market is classified into Offline and Online. The online segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the true wireless stereo earbuds market in 2021. It is owing to the growing number of smartphones along with the high penetration of internet. In addition, there are many key companies which are increasing their online presence for the sales of these earbuds. Along with that, the convenience offered by online stores would escalate the growth of the segment over the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segments garnered the highest revenue share in the true wireless stereo earbuds market in 2021. The demand for TWS in North America has been largely driven by the success of Air Pods. Several smartphone manufacturers have released wireless earbuds that are specifically connected to their products. Many consumers are seen making purchases of related accessories due to the sharp increase in the frequency of smartphone replacement cycles.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Apple, Inc. is the forerunner in the True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market. Companies such as Amazon.com, Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Device Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Amazon.com, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Sony Corporation, Boat-Lifestyle (Imagine Marketing Private Limited), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.) (Huawei Device Co. Ltd.), Shure, Inc., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, and Bose Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Jan-2021: BoAt came into a partnership with Amazon, an American multinational technology company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to introduce EDICT audio brand. The product range offers wireless headphones, true wireless earbuds, wireless speakers, in-ear wireless earphones, in-ear wired headphones, and a wireless neckband. Additionally, EDICT is fitted with Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with multifunction controls to control calls, music playback, device assistance, and more functions.



Product Expansion & Product Launch



Aug-2022: Apple launched Beats Fit Pro TWS (true wireless stereo) earphones in the US industry. The new Beats Fit Pro arrived with top-of-the-line features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as well as Spatial Audio and Apple’s H1 chip. Additionally, they come with quick charging support and a 5-minute charge is stated to deliver an hour’s worth of music playback, while the case delivers an extra 24 hours of service.



Aug-2022: Sony introduced Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 true wireless earphones. The new Sony LinkBuds’ touch contains features that work without even touching the earpieces, due to the Wide Area Tap feature. Additionally, the Sony LinkBuds also work with the Sony Headphones Connect app for personalized settings and are placed below the Sony WF-1000XM4 in the true wireless earphones range in India.



Aug-2022: Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The new devices sustain 24bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy gadgets running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher. Moreover, TWS comes in Graphite, Bora Purple, and White colors.



Aug-2022: Sennheiser introduced CX Plus and CX True Wireless earphones. The new earphones deliver Active Noise Cancellation and transparent hearing, a companion for everyday listening. Additionally, Sennheiser’s range of new TWS earphones incorporates the proprietary True Response transducer which is designed for Sennheiser’s range of superior earphones.



Jun-2022: Sennheiser unveiled the XS Wireless IEM in-ear monitoring system. The new XS Wireless IEM is a comprehensive starter set for personal monitoring and has been developed to set a new ideal for easy, adaptable, and dedicated wireless in-ear monitoring. Moreover, the system allows consumers to quickly designate an easy-to-manage wireless connection in the skilled UHF range.



May-2022: BoAt unveiled BoAt Airdopes 201 portable True Wireless earbuds. The new earbuds deliver superior HD sound with precise stereo as well as a trait a sleek and lightweight design. Additionally, earbuds connect to a smartphone through Bluetooth 5.0 and the 470mAh charging case is stated to deliver 9 hours of play-time while each earbud survives for 3 hours on a single charge.



May-2022: Sennheiser launched Momentum True Wireless 3. The new bud elements like adaptive noise cancellation, 28-hours of playback guarantee on a single charge, and multiple Bluetooth codec licenses. Additionally, Momentum True Wireless 3 comes with 7mm audio drivers that pledge immersive stereo sound with natural mids, deep bass, and clear highs.



Feb-2022: Sony Electronics unveiled LinkBuds1, creative truly wireless headphones. With the LinkBuds’ special sensors, design, and spatial sound technologies, Sony would produce new sound experiences with partners, with the aim of AR gaming, sound AR navigation, unique work-from-home experiences, and quick permit to music.



Jan-2022: Sony introduced Sony WF-C500 truly wireless earbuds. The new earbuds arrive with an IPX4 rating and are stated to provide a battery backup of 20 hours.



Oct-2021: Apple unveiled AirPods featuring spatial audio, providing refined features and a magical experience in a new contoured structure. With the combination of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, The new AirPods feature spatial audio and industry-dominating sound, more extended battery life, and an all-new structure.



Sep-2021: Shure launched AONIC 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones. The new AONIC 215 delivers the exact high-fidelity audio with crisp sound and deep bass as the original was engineered from decades of knowledge helping music legends.



Jul-2021: Bose introduced Sleepbuds II TWS Earbuds With 10 Hours Battery Life, IPX4 Rating. The new Bose Sleepbuds II is presented in a single color option and has a wingtip-style structure. Additionally, The TWS earbuds can survive up to 10 hours on a single charge, and it takes approximately six hours to charge them entirely.



Jun-2020: BoAt introduced Airdopes 511V2. The new earbuds deliver 6mm drivers that have a frequency spectrum of 20Hz-20KHz. Moreover, Airdopes have support for Bluetooth 5.0 and has a capacity of 10 meters with 60mAh battery while the case loads a 500mAh battery.



Mar-2020: Samsung unveiled ll-in-one power management integrated circuits: MUA01 and MUB01. The two power chips are developed for the charging case and the earbuds. Additionally, MUA01 comes with an embedded Flash (eFlash) and microcontroller unit (MCU), presenting the opportunity of modifying its firmware to support other applications.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Price Band



• USD 100-199



• Below USD 100



• Over USD 200



By Sales Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Apple, Inc.



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Amazon.com, Inc.



• Xiaomi Corporation



• Sony Corporation



• Boat-Lifestyle (Imagine Marketing Private Limited)



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.) (Huawei Device Co. Ltd.)



• Shure, Inc.



• Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG



• Bose Corporation



