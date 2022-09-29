Steel Market Worth USD 1362090.0 million by 2027 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

Pune, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Steel market during 2022-2028.
The global Steel market size was valued at USD 1126030.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1362090.0 million by 2027.
Global Steel Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period
Types: -
- Carbon Steel
- Alloy Steel
- Stainless Steel
- Tool Steel
Applications: -
- Construction
- Automotive
- Transportation
- Energy
- Packaging
- Tools and Machinery
- Consumer Appliances
- Mental Product
- Others
Geographic Segmentation: -
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major players in the global market include: -
- Tata Steel
- Shandong Steel
- POSCO
- HBIS
- ArcelorMittal
- ANSTEEL
- JFE Group
- China Baowu
- Nippon Steel
- Shagang Group
Key Benefits of Steel Market Research: -
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Steel Market
Detailed TOC of Global Steel Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect: -
1 Steel Market Overview
2 Industry Outlook
3 Global Steel Market Landscape by Player
4 Global Steel Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)
5 Global Steel Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Steel Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Steel Market Forecast (2022-2027)
8 Steel Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis
9 Players Profiles
10 Research Findings and Conclusion
11 Appendix
