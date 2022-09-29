Aleafia Health Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 27, 2022 (the “Meeting”). All six nominees set out in the management information circular of the Company dated August 19, 2022 were elected to the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company.
|Nominee
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Non Vote
|For
|Against
|Withheld
|Mark Sandler
|67,007,871
|1,632,272
|0
|23,208,803
|97.62%
|2.38%
|0.00%
|Luciano Galasso
|67,165,098
|1,475,045
|0
|23,208,803
|97.85%
|2.15%
|0.00%
|Ian Troop
|67,240,952
|1,399,191
|0
|23,208,803
|97.96%
|2.04%
|0.00%
|David Pasieka
|67,167,928
|1,472,215
|0
|23,208,803
|97.86%
|2.14%
|0.00%
|Jon Pereira
|67,185,790
|1,454,353
|0
|23,208,803
|97.88%
|2.12%
|0.00%
|Carlo Sistilli
|67,209,871
|1,430,272
|0
|23,208,803
|97.92%
|2.08%
|0.00%
Final voting results on all matters will be filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
