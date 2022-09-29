Africa OTT TV and Video Market Report 2022: Netflix will Account for 47% of the 13.72 Million SVOD Subscriptions by 2027

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

African OTT movie and TV episode revenues will reach $2 billion by 2027 - triple from $623 million in 2021.

South Africa and Nigeria will together account for 56% of the total by 2027, leaving $896 million divided between the other 33 countries. SVOD revenues will reach $1.66 billion by 2027; up from $476 million in 2021.

The publisher forecasts 13.72 million SVOD subscriptions by 2027, up from 4.89 million at end-2021. Netflix will account for 47% of the region's SVOD subscriptions by 2027. With no Amazon Prime countries in Africa, Amazon Prime Video is forecast to have 2.18 million paying subscribers by 2027.


Key Topics Covered:

This 220-page report covers movie and TV episode developments.

It comes in three parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 78-page PDF document.
  • Outlook: Forecasts for 35 countries in a 75-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
  • A 67-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 35 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Companies Mentioned

  • AirtelTigo
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • DSTV
  • Globacom
  • GOtv
  • MTN
  • Netflix
  • Showmax
  • StarSat
  • Vodafone

