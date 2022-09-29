Mental Health App Market is estimated to be US$ 17.46 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2032 - By PMI

Covina, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mental Health Apps are made for the treatment of certain mental disorder. Mental Health Apps are designed which helps in improving the psychological state of mentally disorder people. Mental Health Apps works as self-monitoring the moods, behaviors, reporting thoughts and actions of the mentally ill individual. The best mental health apps like Calm, Todoist, Happify, Sanvello, eMoods, BetterHelp and many more apps has offered various features like stress relief, learning coping skills, symptom tracking, etc., which helps mentally ill individual to overcome the mental health issues. BetterHelp App is the largest online counselling platform worldwide which helps the individual dealing with the issues such as depression, anxiety, stress, addictions, trauma, anger, family conflicts, eating & sleeping disorder, etc., BetterHelp App allows the individual suffering from mental disorder to interact with the therapists and counselors by live chat, video conferencing, and private online message board. Mental Health App enable the users to enhance their self-awareness by cultivating positive thinking, controlling their mood, breaking bad habits, maintaining good habits. Calm, Reflectly and Headspace are the most popular Mental Health App. New advanced technology in Mental Health App help us in distributing knowledge, help in creating engagement in previous unprecedented way and provides support. New advanced technology in Mental Health App also offers self-management strategies and helps in improving adherence to medications with reminders and also provides the messages of support. However the rise in mental disorders and new advancement in apps has given a push in Mental Health App market growth.

Key Highlights:

In 2022, (pharmaphorum.com), Amwell has launched the new digital tool that will help in delivering the Cognitive Behavioral Health interventions across the spectrum of the mental illness. The new digital tool will help the user to get individual determinations and receive the self-guided and coach supported care referred to virtual therapy and psychiatry as needed.

In 2022, (mobihealthnews.com), Calm.com Inc., which is stress, wellness and sleep app maker has announced the Calm Health and acquired the Ripple Health Group company which makes apps for condition management and care co-ordination. The acquisition of Ripple will allow to expand mental healthcare with new offerings.

In, 2015, (PubMed Central), Mobile Mental Health Care Apps has given opportunity for India. According to WHO, in 2012 India had about highest number of suicides in the world with 258,000 of 804,000 suicides worldwide. Mobile Mental Health Care Apps has offer the option of leapfrogging and improving the mental healthcare especially in the youth of the nation. Mobile applications in psychiatry has the advantages like they are low cost compared with the traditional desktop computers, they are portable and helps in allowing care anytime and anywhere regardless of transportation barriers. Mobile applications helps in connecting directly with healthcare providers and patients before any crisis occurs.

Analyst View:

Stressful life situations, financial problems, rise in prolonged use of internet and social media has become the causative agents of mental disorder. Rise in prolonged use of internet browsing, social media has led to reduction in face to face communication and has given rise in loneliness. Rise in mental disorder due to chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease has given rise in using mental health apps in developed countries like U.S. Advanced technology in mental health apps has excellent features which helps the user in stress relief, learning coping skills, meditation, symptom tracking and best for therapies like behavioral therapy. However, rise in chronic diseases, use of internet, and newly developed apps has given boosts in the growth of the Mental Health App Market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on

“Global Mental Health App Market, By Type (Android, iOS, and Others), By Subscription (Paid Apps, Free Apps), By Application (Depression, Stress Disorder, Anxiety, Addiction Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Disorder, Schizophrenia, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Mental Health App Market accounted for US$ 4.1billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 17.46 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.8%. The Global Mental Health App Market is segmented based on Type, Subscription, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Mental Health App Market is segmented into Android, iOS and others.

Based on Subscription, Global Mental Health App Market is segmented into Paid Apps, Free Apps.

Based on Application, Global Mental Health App Market is segmented into Depression, Stress Disorder, Anxiety, Addiction Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Disorder, Schizophrenia, and others.

By Region, the Global Mental Health App Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Mental Health App Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Mental Health App Market includes, Addicaid, Silver Cloud Health Inc., Headspace Inc., Aurora health care, Happify Inc., 7 cups of tea, Mood Mission Pvt Ltd., Ustwo Fampany ltd., NOCD Inc., Talkspace, Sanvello Health Inc., Calm.com Inc., Mindscape, Flow and Youper Inc., Recovery Record Inc., and others. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Mental Health App Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Android Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

iOS Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Global Mental Health App Market, By Subscription Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2032 Segment Trends Paid Apps Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2032 Free Apps Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2032

Global Mental Health App Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Depression Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Stress Disorder Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Anxiety Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Addiction Disorder Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cognitive Behavioral Disorder Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Schizophrenia Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

