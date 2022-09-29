World Renowned Medical Pioneer, Inventor, Mentor, 94 Year-Old Orthopaedic Surgeon William H. Harris, MD, Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

EVERETT, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthopaedic Summit Evolving Techniques (OSET), the non-profit organization dedicated to educational advancement in orthopaedics, with Orthopaedic Surgeon Wayne G. Paprosky, MD (pictured at far left) from Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to 94-year-old William H. Harris, MD, (pictured at far right) Founder and Director Emeritus of the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harris Orthopaedics Laboratory. (Pictured second from left) is Orthopaedic Surgeon Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH, Founder of OSET and Ivan Tornos, President & COO of Zimmer Biomet (pictured third from left).

Dr. Harris will forever be known for his invention of the Harris Hip Score (HHS), used for evaluating patient-reported outcomes in hip arthroplasty and later his important discovery into effective prevention of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) after hip surgery, which has saved many lives. His laboratory helped unravel a totally new, destructive disease damaging total hip and total knee reconstruction. They then innovated a new material, which improved the new prosthetic bearing surface, eliminating that bone destruction and greatly extending the life of total joint implants. His Harris Harvard Hip Course was the seminal course that set the bar for education in total joints for years to come.

ABOUT ORTHOPAEDIC SUMMIT EVOLVING TECHNIQUES

Orthopaedic Summit Evolving Techniques (OSET) is a 501c3 organization founded by Orthopaedic Surgeon, Kevin D. Plancher, MD, MPH, FAOA, FAAOS, FACS, and Conference Chair, Brian D Busconi, MD of UMASS Medical Center in 2010. OSET is accredited by the ACCME for Continuing Medical Education (CME) Credits and Accredited by the American Physical Therapy Association MA (APTA) for Continuing Education Units (CEU) for Healthcare Professionals. OSET is committed to advancing the education of healthcare professionals by providing an educational platform that includes hands-on training, live surgeries, and didactic presentations in the musculoskeletal field, including all orthopaedic, sports medicine and sports rehab specialties. www.orthosummit.com

