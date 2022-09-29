Ubersmith Announces Integration with Sage Intacct Financial Software

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersmith, a leader in subscription management solutions for the cloud, today announces an integration with Sage Intacct financial management software that provides companies of all sizes with improved productivity and analytics. Data from the Ubersmith recurring and usage-based billing system, including order info, flows into the Sage Intacct accounting system. The integration was facilitated by the Ubersmith Plugin Framework.



Evocative will be the first to take advantage of the integration. The global infrastructure provider has 20 data centers and over 60 p oints of presence supporting over 68,000 servers across strategic locations in North America, Europe, and Asia regions.

“As a global provider of Internet infrastructure, data center, and managed services, it is critical to ensure that our clients have a seamless experience working with us,” commented Derek Garnier, president and chief operating officer, Evocative. “We’ve had a longstanding partnership with Ubersmith. Their integration with Intacct provides us with key capabilities to manage our business, from order management and provisioning through customer support and billing.”

“We continue to grow the capabilities of Ubersmith’s software with features and integrations such as Sage Intacct, so our customers can derive increasing value from their investment,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. “This integration means data gets shared between our business management software and the Sage Intacct financial management system, saving time for our customers while improving accuracy of data. Since information is shared without manual intervention, there is an elimination in human error for data entry.”

The Sage Intacct integration is offered as an add-on to the hosted or self-hosted Ubersmith software suite which provides the choice of billing based on a standard flat rate, metered usage rate, or hybrid model – along with taxes, discounts, and account credits.

Customers are able to use a wide range of accounting systems with Ubersmith. Ubersmith has pre-existing turnkey integrations with QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop.

The company’s solutions are popular within the SaaS, cloud services, data center, telco, MSP, and enterprise segments and used by more than 90 companies in six continents. It serves as the central nervous system for its customers’ business, infrastructure, and operations by providing billing, customer management, quoting, order management, device monitoring, help desk ticketing, and a customer portal.

Ubersmith’s open and scalable software enables recurring and usage-based billing, including turnkey billing for cloud services, bandwidth, virtualization, power, backup, support, and more. The platform offers more than 100 built-in software, hardware, and service integrations as well as a plugin system and application programming interface (API) for further customization and integration.

Contact Ubersmith here to learn more about the Ubersmith and Sage Intacct integration.

About Ubersmith

Ubersmith is a leader in subscription management software for the cloud. Headquartered in New York, Ubersmith provides billing, infrastructure, and ticketing solutions that are open, scalable, and integrated. Organizations worldwide rely on Ubersmith to better serve their customers and better run their businesses. Ubersmith customers include Digital Realty, Namecheap, Sitey, and WOW. For more, visit ubersmith.com . Ubersmith also owns revloop.com .

About Evocative

Evocative is a global leader in Internet infrastructure, providing enterprise-class data center, bare metal, network, cloud, and managed services solutions that enable exceptional digital experiences. Evocative’s global footprint includes interconnected data centers and Points of Presence across strategically located metros in North America, Europe, and Asia regions. Through organic growth and strategic acquisition, the company continues to expand its presence to power enterprise workloads at the edge. Evocative is dedicated to helping drive digital businesses forward, now and in the decades to come.

