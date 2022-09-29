Icario’s Medicaid Redetermination Solution Helps Plans Prepare & Guide Members to Maintain Coverage

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icario , the healthcare industry’s largest health action company, today announced a Medicaid redetermination solution via its Icario Connect health action platform, providing Medicaid plans with a full suite of services to help plan and guide members through redetermination. Available now, the solution helps plans ensure that members don’t lose coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency expires, benefiting health plan performance and overall member health and satisfaction.



Medicaid enrollment grew to more than 86 million members during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 15 million people gaining eligibility and disenrollment pausing during the public health emergency. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is expected to extend the public health emergency for another 90 days in mid-October, but once it expires, between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people could lose Medicaid coverage .

Icario’s Medicaid redetermination solution helps plans avoid losing members with a combination of advisory research, guidance and recommendations, along with multi-channel outreach and education with its industry-leading member engagement platform.

"With nearly 30% of Medicaid members saying they either didn’t receive or don’t know if they received information about Medicaid redetermination, it's on plans to educate their members to maintain plan performance and, more importantly, prevent members from losing the coverage they need," said Troy Jelinek, chief commercial officer at Icario. “Our platform gives Medicaid plans all the tools and resources they need to ensure their members remain covered, which can also go a long way toward boosting member satisfaction levels.”

Icario Medicaid Redetermination: Key Benefits

Using the company’s industry-leading Icario Connect platform, the Medicaid redetermination solution is one of the industry’s only programs that helps guide members throughout the entire process. Key benefits include:

Full government program guidance: A complete Medicaid redetermination playbook, along with state-specific and CMS guidance and analysis, member engagement regulatory compliance, and rewards and incentives best practices

For more information on Medicaid redetermination, view the Icario webinar “Redetermination Strategies to Maximize Continuous Medicaid Coverage.” And for more information on the company’s health action capabilities, visit www.icariohealth.com .

About Icario

Icario is the leading health action company focused on connecting people to health. Icario uses pioneering behavioral research, data science, and our adaptive multi-channel platform to deliver personalization at scale for the most trusted healthcare organizations in all 50 states, including eight of the ten largest health plans. Learn more at www.icariohealth.com .

