Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Acquires Southern Arizona Plumbing

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing (“Rite Way”), a people-focused heating, air-conditioning, plumbing and electrical company serving the Tucson market, today announced it has acquired Southern Arizona Plumbing (“Southern Arizona”).



Southern Arizona was founded in 2007 by Mike Nagal and Aaron Rice, and has become a leading residential plumbing service provider across Pima County. The Southern Arizona team has developed an expertise in sewer inspections, pipe lining, sink, toilet and faucet repair, drain cleaning, gas piping, water heater installations, well pumps and water treatment.

“We are excited to welcome the Southern Arizona team into the Rite Way family. With the addition of Southern Arizona’s plumbing and sewer expertise, we are now better positioned to serve the needs of homeowners across Tucson,” said Rick Walter, President of Rite Way. “Mike and Aaron have built a fabulous business and share our passion for taking care of people. Under their leadership, we will now be able to offer expanded plumbing services – specifically sewer services – to current and future Rite Way customers.”

As part of the transaction, Nagal, Rice and the Southern Arizona team will join the Rite Way family and operate under the Rite Way name and brand.

“The opportunity to combine Southern Arizona into the Rite Way business made sense for us, our team, and our customers. Given that Rite Way is one of the largest home service providers in the city, we now have access to resources and tools that we never thought possible. I’m looking forward to working with Rick, Chris Sundin, and the entire Rite Way team,” said Mike Nagal, co-founder of Southern Arizona.

Founded in 1959, Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is a people-focused heating, air-conditioning and plumbing company. Rite Way is one of the largest Residential HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical service providers in Tucson, currently serving over 13,000 active residential customers with more than 200 team members. For more information, visit RiteWayAC.com.

